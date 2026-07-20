Rachel Potter to Star as Elsa in FROZEN at Nashville Repertory Theatre
Performances will run December 4-20, 2026.
Broadway star and Nashville resident Rachel Potter will star as Elsa in Disney's "Frozen," at Nashville Repertory Theatre.
Potter starred as Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family" and originated the role of The Mistress in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of "Evita," starring Ricky Martin and Michael Cerveris. She also appeared in the second national tour of "Wicked" and later gained national recognition as a Top 12 finalist on FOX's "The X Factor." Today, Potter continues to perform nationwide as a recording artist and concert performer.
"Returning to the world of Disney feels like coming full circle. I started my career at Walt Disney World at 18 as Ariel in Voyage of The Little Mermaid. It's where I earned my Equity card and took my first steps toward Broadway," said Potter. "To now have the opportunity to play Elsa at 42 is an incredible gift. As the mom of a three-year-old little girl who is completely obsessed with Elsa, I know no one will think I'm cooler than she does. I'm so grateful to Nashville Repertory Theatre for the chance to tell this beautiful story."
Based on Disney's Academy Award-winning animated film, "Frozen" features beloved songs including "Let It Go," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and "For the First Time in Forever," along with new music written specifically for the Broadway adaptation. The musical tells the inspiring story of sisters Anna and Elsa and celebrates the enduring power of love, family and self-discovery.
Potter will not appear in the role Dec. 4, 5 and 6 due to a previous engagement. Single tickets to "Frozen" and "John Proctor Is the Villain" are on sale now.
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