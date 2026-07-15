Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville

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Rachel Potter hosted a sold-out evening of Broadway favorites at Analog at Hutton Hotel as the Off Broadway at the Hutton series returned July 11 with its fifth edition, The Room Where It Happened, featuring Diana DeGarmo, Justin Sargent, DeeJay Young, Stephanie Umoh and more. Check out photos below!

Inspired by America's 250th birthday, the concert featured songs of protest and patriotism from Hamilton, LES MISERABLES, Spring Awakening, Ragtime, Hair, Suffs and more, performed by acclaimed performers from Broadway, television and Nashville.

Potter (The Addams Family, Evita, the Wicked national tour) was joined by Justin Sargent (Hamilton national tour, Rock of Ages, Jesus Christ Superstar), DeeJay Young (Hamilton on Broadway and national tour), Diana DeGarmo (Hair, Hairspray), Stephanie Umoh (Hamilton, Ragtime, Falsettos), Omar Cardona (The Voice), recording artists Ty Herndon, Michael Passons, Melissa Greene and Matt Bloyd, viral artists Jada Wasserman and Piper Jones, and Nashville actress Annabelle Fox.

The Room Where It Happened took audiences on a musical journey through history, giving voice to the people, conflicts and choices that shaped modern democracy through the lens of musical theater. Highlights included "Mama Who Bore Me," "The Schuyler Sisters," "Easy to Be Hard," "We Can Never Go Back to Before" and "Keep Marching," culminating with a company performance of "The Flesh Failures (Let the Sunshine In)."

Previous editions of the series have featured performers including Susan Egan, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Taylor Louderman, Matthew Morrison and Ali Stroker.

The Off Broadway at the Hutton series at Analog continues with 'The Addams Family In Concert,' October 30-31. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.analognashville.com/events/off-broadway-the-addams-family-in-concert/



The company

Rachel Potter and Chris Brent Davis

DeeJay Young, Rachel Potter and Stephanie Umoh

Piper Jones

Rachel Potter and DeeJay Young

Justin Sargent, Rachel Potter, DeeJay Young, Diana DeGarmo and Piper Jones

Diana DeGarmo

DeeJay Young

Jada Wasserman

Diana DeGarmo, Piper Jones and Melissa Green

Melissa Green, DeeJay Young, Rachel Potter, Stephanie Umoh and Piper Jones

Justin Sargent

Rachel Potter and Jude

Matt Bloyd

Justin Sargent, Omar Cardona and DeeJay Young

Melissa Greene, Ty Herndon, Michael Passons and Rachel Potter

Melissa Greene

Michael Passons

Michael Passons and Rachel Potter

The Program

Rachel Potter and Piper Jones

Omar Cardona

The Company

Rachel Potter

Rachel Potter and Chris Brent Davis

Rachel Potter and DeeJay Young

Rachel Potter and Stephanie Umoh

Jude, Rachel Potter, Cree and Chris Brent Davis

Stephanie Umoh

Ty Herndon

Stephanie Umoh

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