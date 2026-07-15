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Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville

Justin Sargent, Stephanie Umoh & Omar Cardona joined the sold-out concert at Analog at Hutton Hotel.

By:

Rachel Potter hosted a sold-out evening of Broadway favorites at Analog at Hutton Hotel as the Off Broadway at the Hutton series returned July 11 with its fifth edition, The Room Where It Happened, featuring Diana DeGarmo, Justin Sargent, DeeJay Young, Stephanie Umoh and more. Check out photos below!

Inspired by America's 250th birthday, the concert featured songs of protest and patriotism from Hamilton, LES MISERABLES, Spring Awakening, Ragtime, Hair, Suffs and more, performed by acclaimed performers from Broadway, television and Nashville.

Potter (The Addams Family, Evita, the Wicked national tour) was joined by Justin Sargent (Hamilton national tour, Rock of Ages, Jesus Christ Superstar), DeeJay Young (Hamilton on Broadway and national tour), Diana DeGarmo (Hair, Hairspray), Stephanie Umoh (Hamilton, Ragtime, Falsettos), Omar Cardona (The Voice), recording artists Ty Herndon, Michael Passons, Melissa Greene and Matt Bloyd, viral artists Jada Wasserman and Piper Jones, and Nashville actress Annabelle Fox.

The Room Where It Happened took audiences on a musical journey through history, giving voice to the people, conflicts and choices that shaped modern democracy through the lens of musical theater. Highlights included "Mama Who Bore Me," "The Schuyler Sisters," "Easy to Be Hard," "We Can Never Go Back to Before" and "Keep Marching," culminating with a company performance of "The Flesh Failures (Let the Sunshine In)."

Previous editions of the series have featured performers including Susan Egan, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Taylor Louderman, Matthew Morrison and Ali Stroker.

The Off Broadway at the Hutton series at Analog continues with 'The Addams Family In Concert,' October 30-31. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.analognashville.com/events/off-broadway-the-addams-family-in-concert/

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


The company

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Rachel Potter and Chris Brent Davis

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


DeeJay Young, Rachel Potter and Stephanie Umoh

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Piper Jones

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Rachel Potter and DeeJay Young

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Justin Sargent, Rachel Potter, DeeJay Young, Diana DeGarmo and Piper Jones

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Diana DeGarmo

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


DeeJay Young

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Jada Wasserman

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Diana DeGarmo, Piper Jones and Melissa Green

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Melissa Green, DeeJay Young, Rachel Potter, Stephanie Umoh and Piper Jones

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Justin Sargent

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Rachel Potter and Jude

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Matt Bloyd

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Justin Sargent, Omar Cardona and DeeJay Young

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Melissa Greene, Ty Herndon, Michael Passons and Rachel Potter

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Melissa Greene

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Michael Passons

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Michael Passons and Rachel Potter

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


The Program

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Rachel Potter and Piper Jones

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Omar Cardona

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


The Company

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Rachel Potter

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Rachel Potter and Chris Brent Davis

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Rachel Potter and DeeJay Young

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Rachel Potter and Stephanie Umoh

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Jude, Rachel Potter, Cree and Chris Brent Davis

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Stephanie Umoh

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Ty Herndon

Photos: Rachel Potter, Diana Degarmo and More in THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED at Analog In Nashville Image


Stephanie Umoh

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