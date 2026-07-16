Nashville Symphony Names J. Mark Cantrell as New President & CEO

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The Nashville Symphony has named J. Mark Cantrell its next President & Chief Executive Officer following a nationwide search. Cantrell will assume the role on August 1, 2026, succeeding Alan D. Valentine, whose visionary leadership over the past 28 years guided the Nashville Symphony through a period of extraordinary artistic growth, national recognition, and lasting community impact.

"This is an exciting day for the Nashville Symphony," said Mary Cavarra, Chair of the Nashville Symphony Board of Directors. "The Board was looking for a leader who could build on the Symphony's extraordinary legacy while guiding us into our next chapter. We found that leader in Mark Cantrell. He brings the experience, integrity, and vision to strengthen this organization, support our musicians and staff, and deepen our connection with the community we serve."

The Board engaged Arts Consulting Group to conduct a nationwide search. "Mark distinguished himself through his record of financial leadership, fundraising success, and thoughtful, collaborative approach," said Teresa M. Sebastian, Chair of the Board's CEO Search Committee. "He is an accomplished musician who understands orchestral life from the stage as well as the executive office. That combination gives him a unique perspective, and we're confident he is the right leader to guide the Nashville Symphony into its next era."

Cantrell said he is honored to join the Nashville Symphony. "This orchestra has earned an extraordinary reputation for artistic excellence, innovation, and service throughout Middle Tennessee. I look forward to getting to know this community, working alongside Music Director Leonard Slatkin, our exceptional musicians and staff, the Board of Directors, and the many supporters whose passion has made the Symphony such an important part of Nashville's cultural life. I'm excited to build on that foundation together."

Music Director Leonard Slatkin welcomed Cantrell's appointment, saying, "I am delighted to welcome Mark to the Nashville Symphony. His experience as both a musician and an orchestra executive gives him a valuable perspective. I look forward to working together as we continue making great music and finding new ways to connect with our community."

Cantrell most recently served as President & CEO of the Colorado Symphony, where he strengthened the organization's financial position, negotiated successful collective bargaining agreements, and helped secure a $90 million city bond commitment for the future renovation of Boettcher Concert Hall through partnerships with civic leaders. Previously, he served as President & CEO of The Florida Orchestra, CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and Executive Director of the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra, where he led financial turnarounds, expanded audiences and philanthropic support, and developed innovative education and community partnerships. Before moving into executive leadership, Cantrell enjoyed a distinguished 20-year career as a bass trombonist with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, Boston Ballet, and Boston Lyric Opera. His experience on both the concert stage and in the executive office gives him a distinctive perspective on the artistic and organizational life of an orchestra.

Cantrell's appointment marks an important new chapter for the Nashville Symphony as it builds on 80 years of artistic excellence and community impact. Together, Music Director Leonard Slatkin and Cantrell will advance the Symphony's mission, broaden its impact across Middle Tennessee, and build on the legacy that has made it an essential part of Nashville's cultural life.

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