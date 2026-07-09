NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER to Return to Tennessee Performing Arts Center This Holiday Season

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Christmas has arrived early at Nashville Ballet with tickets now on sale for Paul Vasterling's Nashville's Nutcracker returning to Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Jackson Hall this holiday season. It feels like Christmas in July when you can secure the best seats at the best prices for one of Nashville's most treasured holiday experiences before performances begin November 27 through December 27, 2026. Single tickets start at just $48.

As one of the premier professional ballet companies in the country, Nashville Ballet continues to bring world-class artistic experiences to audiences right here at home, offering a holiday tradition that has become a cherished part of family celebrations across Middle Tennessee.

Featuring Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling's Emmy Award-winning retelling of the classic holiday tale, Nashville's Nutcracker transforms the familiar story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince into a uniquely Nashville adventure. Accompanied by the iconic music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky performed live by The Nashville Symphony, audiences will be transported into a magical world filled with swirling snowflakes, whimsical characters, dazzling choreography and timeless storytelling.

"There's something truly magical about sharing this production with our community year after year," said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO of Nashville Ballet. "Nashville's Nutcracker has become a holiday tradition for thousands of families, and we're excited to welcome both long-time patrons and first-time guests to experience the wonder, artistry and joy that make this production so special. It's a reminder that extraordinary performing arts experiences can be found right here in our own backyard."

From the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy and sparkling Kingdom of Sweets to the tiniest baby mouse and the thrilling battle with the Mouse King, Nashville's Nutcracker delights audiences of all ages while creating lasting holiday memories.

The production has become one of Nashville Ballet's most celebrated performances, earning recognition as Best Dance Production by Broadway World Nashville and inspiring an Emmy Award-winning film adaptation. Each year, professional company artists perform alongside talented young dancers from School of Nashville Ballet and youth from the local community, creating a truly unique and inspiring holiday experience.

Single tickets for Nashville's Nutcracker are on sale now. Families are encouraged to purchase early as many performances traditionally sell out. For season ticket packages that include Nashville's Nutcracker, visit NashvilleBallet.com or contact TPAC's box office at 615-782-4040.

Nashville's Nutcracker Youth Auditions Set for August 23 & 30

Young performers ages 13+ that are part of Nashville Ballet or a community partner student, are invited to audition for Nashville's Nutcracker Youth Castfor this treasured holiday production.

Youth auditions will be held August 23 and August 30 at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet. The Youth Cast program provides an unforgettable opportunity to perform alongside Nashville Ballet's professional company artists on the Jackson Hall stage.

Additional audition details and registration information are available at www.nashvilleballet.com/youth-cast-information.

Become a Holiday Hero through Holiday Magic Program

Beyond bringing a beloved holiday tradition to audiences each season,Nashville Ballet is committed to making the performing arts accessible to children and families throughout Middle Tennessee through its Holiday Magic initiative.

Each year, the program provides thousands of students with the opportunity to experience Nashville's Nutcracker through special weekday student matinee performances that introduce young audiences to live performing arts while supporting classroom learning through curriculum-based educational materials aligned with Tennessee academic standards. Last season, nearly 3,500 students attended student matinees, including more than 1,700 students from Title I schools.

Holiday Magic also extends beyond the classroom through partnerships with more than 40 nonprofit and community organizations, providing approximately 2,000 complimentary tickets each year to underserved children, families, veterans, seniors and individuals who may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend a live ballet performance.

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