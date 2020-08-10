Vogue Theatre in Chatham Destroyed in a Fire

The fire started at a house next door, but the cause has not been determined.

A fire that took place this weekend in Chatham has damaged multiple buildings including the Vogue Theatre, CBC reports.

The Miramichi Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire around 4:10 a.m. said Deputy Fire Chief Mario Berthiaume. The house was empty and no one was injured. Berthiaume said it's too soon to determine how the fire started.

The Vogue Theatre caught fire early Sunday from the flames from another building, causing extensive damage. An excavator knocked down the theatre Sunday afternoon.

Victor Somers, owner of Vogue Theatre, has been renovating it since purchasing the venue in 2012.

"The community is devastated ... with the loss of this building," he said.

A local resident, Richard Robichaud, said the Vogue Theatre means so much to the community.

"I can't believe it, it's a sad day," he said.

