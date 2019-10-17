Théâtre Ouest End To Present Original Halloween Readings

Théâtre Ouest End, Montreal's west/ouest end's newest theatre company, is back to welcome Halloween with an evening of readings from a great gathering of Montreal playwrights and performers on Friday, October 25 at their home space, Westmount Park United Church. Admission is pay-what-you-think, and there will be Halloween treats too!

Company founders Laura Mitchell, Ann Lambert, Danielle Szydlowski and Alice Abracen asked writers "What scares you?" and from that have curated an evening of works read by some of the hottest voices in Montreal, both emerging and established, including: Jake Archer, Marie Barlizo, Anna Burkholder, Pepita Capriolo, Miriam Cummings, Kate Hammer, Debra Kirshenbaum, Gabe Maharjan, Greta Hofman Nemiroff and Merlin Simard. They will also present an update of their plans for the upcoming season of open mics, cold readings, community outreach and new plays.

In this time of increasing atomization, theatre offers a possibility of coming together; of making something together. "This summer we held a series of writing workshops for seniors-writers aged from 51 to 86 attended. Théâtre Ouest End has as one of its goals, reaching out to this growing population, who are often plagued with isolation and alienation. For Something Scary?, we're excited to be presenting the work of emerging writers; young theatre artists from Montreal as well as participants from our recent seniors workshop who, after a lifetime of professional writing (academic, judicial) are emerging in a new way," said Théâtre Ouest End co-founder Laura Mitchell.

Théâtre Ouest End's aim is to share the transformative power of theatre in an area of Montreal that is underrepresented in this respect-the west/ouest end of Montreal, with a particular emphasis on inspiring under-served youth and senior citizens to participate in their programming. The company fosters creativity through theatrical works that explore the core issues of these populations in a welcoming, safe, interactive community setting.

Something Scary? Fri. October 25, 7:30pm

Théâtre Ouest End at

Westmount Park United Church- 4695 blvd. de Maisonneuve Ouest, Westmount





