Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Ouest End In Collaboration With Tantalus Presents Centaur Theatre's BRAVE NEW LOOKS Selection for 2023

What Rough Beast is Centaur Theatre's Brave New Looks selection for 2023; it runs March 2 to the 11.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Theatre Ouest End In Collaboration With Tantalus Presents Centaur Theatre's BRAVE NEW LOOKS Selection for 2023

After the runaway success of Alice Abracen's award-winning The Covenant at the Segal Centre in 2022, the next production from Theatre Ouest End is here, in collaboration with Tantalus. Returning with a roar to the theatre where it was featured as part of Centaur Theatre's 50th Anniversary Legacy Series in 2019, What Rough Beast is Centaur Theatre's Brave New Looks selection for 2023; it runs March 2 to the 11. There will be post-show talkbacks.

What Rough Beast begins as a controversial professor is invited to speak at a progressive college, kicking off a political firestorm and tearing the campus apart. As the factions form and the rhetoric flares, on the other side of the city a young man slouches down the rabbit hole of radicalization with devastating consequences.

Through the story of seven young adults, What Rough Beast engages with topical questions such as: how do we engage with those whose ideas we find hateful? What do we risk in having empathy for the other side, and how, or should we, try to reach across the chasm? This thought-provoking, contemporary play presents a brave new look at some of the most heated questions facing our city, our country, and our world, exploring the danger of dehumanization and the limits of empathy and tolerance. The play contains mature themes and deals with challenging topics such as extremism, bigotry, and gun violence.

The show features Adam Capriolo, Aidan Cottreau, Rahul Gandhi, Charlotte Dennis, Simon Pelletier, Jennifer Roberts and Keren Roberts.

Leading the creative team with set design and projections is potatoCakes_digital, an award-winning, multimedia design and technical integration company started by Emily Soussana & Andrew Scriver; the sound design is by Danna-Rae Evasiuk. Poster design by Solène Lautridou; dramaturg (National Theatre School) is Nick Carpenter; and the stage manager is Kate Hagemeyer.

Theatre Ouest End is hot off the productions of The Covenant and Still Got Something to Say: Six Plays on Age. This intergenerational company believes theatre exists to provoke empathy, challenge apathy, and inspire positive change not only in its audience, but also in its performers, production team, and community.

Tantalus aims to produce thought-provoking works that put the ideas of what it is to be human in the light of modern day.

Rough Beast

March 2-11

At Centaur Theatre, 453 St François-Xavier

Opening night is Thursday, March 2 at 7:30PM

To buy tickets: Centaur Theatre box office (514) 288-3161; $20-$30

Friday March 3rd at 7:30PM

Saturday March 4th at 1:30PM and 7:30PM

Sunday March 5th at 1:30PM

Wednesday March 8th at 1PM and 7:30PM

Thursday March 9th 7:30PM

Friday March 10th at 7:30PM

Saturday March 11th at 1:30PM & Closing at 7:30PM

There will be post-show talkbacks March 5 and 8 matinees and March 9 in the evening

Further information about Theatre Ouest End can be found here: www.theatreouestend.ca/about.html.




Concert Production of MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL Comes to Montreal Starring Brittney Johnson a Photo
Concert Production of MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL Comes to Montreal Starring Brittney Johnson and Alice Fearn
Alexandre da Costa with the Longueuil Symphony Orchestra are pleased to announce on April 16, 2023, at 3pm,  it will present a fully orchestrated concert version of Mad Hatter The Musical at Place des Arts Symphony Hall in downtown Montreal.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Centaur Theatre Presents Steve Galluccios AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME, February 21 – Ma Photo
Centaur Theatre Presents Steve Galluccio's AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME, February 21 – March 12
Centaur Theatre presents Steve Galluccio's newest work, AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME, directed by Peter Hinton-Davis. Galluccio's most personal play since Mambo Italiano, AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME is an autobiographical tale of an Italian-Canadian gay man approaching 60, who believes he has settled into life, only to be confronted with the reality of having to reimagine everything he once knew.
Montréal, Arts Interculturels Board Of Directors Announces The Appointment of Camil Photo
Montréal, Arts Interculturels Board Of Directors Announces The Appointment of Camille Larivée as Executive and Artistic Director
The MAI Board of Directors will welcome Camille Larivée as the new General and Artistic Director of MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels). They will bring their expertise and passion for intercultural arts to continue to carry out MAI's mission.

More Hot Stories For You


Concert Production of MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL Comes to Montreal Starring Brittney Johnson and Alice FearnConcert Production of MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL Comes to Montreal Starring Brittney Johnson and Alice Fearn
February 3, 2023

Alexandre da Costa with the Longueuil Symphony Orchestra are pleased to announce on April 16, 2023, at 3pm,  it will present a fully orchestrated concert version of Mad Hatter The Musical at Place des Arts Symphony Hall in downtown Montreal.
Red Sky Performance Returns to Danse Danse With MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHERRed Sky Performance Returns to Danse Danse With MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER
January 27, 2023

Red Sky Performance returns to Danse Danse with Miigis: Underwater Panther from February 14 to 18, 2023 at the Studio-Théâtre in the Wilder Building.
Centaur Theatre Presents Steve Galluccio's AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME, February 21 – March 12Centaur Theatre Presents Steve Galluccio's AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME, February 21 – March 12
January 24, 2023

Centaur Theatre presents Steve Galluccio's newest work, AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME, directed by Peter Hinton-Davis. Galluccio's most personal play since Mambo Italiano, AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME is an autobiographical tale of an Italian-Canadian gay man approaching 60, who believes he has settled into life, only to be confronted with the reality of having to reimagine everything he once knew.
Montréal, Arts Interculturels Board Of Directors Announces The Appointment of Camille Larivée as Executive and Artistic DirectorMontréal, Arts Interculturels Board Of Directors Announces The Appointment of Camille Larivée as Executive and Artistic Director
January 18, 2023

The MAI Board of Directors will welcome Camille Larivée as the new General and Artistic Director of MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels). They will bring their expertise and passion for intercultural arts to continue to carry out MAI's mission.
The FILMharmonic Orchestra Presents MUSIC AT THE MOVIESThe FILMharmonic Orchestra Presents MUSIC AT THE MOVIES
January 17, 2023

The FILMharmonic Orchestra, led by talented conductor Francis Choinière, returns for a third installment of their spectacular concert Music at the Movies, this time, touring in Montréal, Québec, Toronto, and Sherbrooke.
share