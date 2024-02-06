The Société de musique contemporaine du Québec Performs PRANA - MUSIC OF BREATHS This Month

Performances run February 19-20, 2023.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

The Société de musique contemporaine du Québec Performs PRANA - MUSIC OF BREATHS This Month

The Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) continues to showcase the originality of composer Sandeep Bhagwati's repertoire with its next breathtaking concert: Prana - Music of Breaths. It will take place on February 19 and 20 at the Agora Hydro-Québec (Montreal).

Open your chakras, breathe to the rhythm of the world

This event brings audiences a deeply emotional, spiritual and immersive experience, with four voices and four trombones encircling the audience. With their breaths and sounds, the performers explore in unison the body's seven yogic chakras, translated into meditative sound exercises and rituals. Bhagwati's music always takes us on a journey, but this time it's an inner voyage of wandering harmonies and transcendent melodies.

Simon Bertrand, SMCQ Interim Artistic Director is delighted with this programme: "4 trombonists and 4 singers, surrounding the audience and using breath as the source of a true musical language with its expressive and evocative power: Prana will be, without a doubt, a unique experience for the audience, from our magician Sandeep Bhagwati, a composer this season's SMCQ honoured composer."

4 saxophones and 4 voices in one great musical flow 

Prana was originally a piece for four trombones composed in 2020 during the pandemic. Although they were each based in a different city, the four trombonists were able to play with a common sound, thanks to the breathing exercises of this long comprovisation. Later, in 2022, Bhagwati wrote a piece to accompany Prana, entitled Music of Breaths, this time for four a cappella voices. What these two compositions share is that they explore the sounds that breath can produce. During these performances, the two works will be intertwined, superimposed and fused into a great musical flow that will present the audience with new perspectives on how to breathe and listen.




