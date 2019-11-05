The Lyric Theatre Singers Will Return to Loyola Chapel

The Lyric Theatre Singers return to Loyola Chapel (7141, Sherbrooke Street West), for the latest edition of their must-hear holiday event, CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS 2019. Tickets are now on sale for 4 performances from December 5th to 8th, 2019.

Musical Director, Bob Bachelor, has selected an array of songs to represent numerous aspects of what the festive season means to one and all. Audiences can expect an eclectic repertoire that includes Jazz, Classical, Pop, and Broadway-style interpretations of holiday music from various parts of the world ... in four different languages!

"Our annual concerts are the perfect vehicle for sharing the holiday spirit; a celebration of great seasonal music, accessible-and enjoyable-to all, regardless of age or beliefs. From ballads to standards, wonderful new arrangements with contemporary twists and traditional favourites, the 40-strong Singers deliver a diverse program that touches hearts and has everyone smiling. The fact that we have actual candlelight to enhance both the beauty of Loyola Chapel and our singing is always a plus. The moment when we ask the audience to light their candles as we sing, never fails to move both Singers and patrons alike. It's truly magical!''

- Bob Bachelor, Lyric Theatre Singers Founder & Artistic Director

A new addition to Lyric's artistic team is long-time Singer and music librarian, Martin Kaller, who has taken on the role of Assistant Musical Director. His collaboration with Bob Bachelor and his increased involvement in the rehearsals and selection of music has enriched the concert preparation process. Lyric is especially gratified with this development as it demonstrates that not only does the non-profit organization offer musical betterment and performance opportunities to the Montreal community at large, but it also encourages and fosters the training and expanded involvement of its members in both artistic as well as administrative and leadership capacities, useful transferable life tools.

The intimate, candlelit ambiance is complemented by the lighting design of Amber Hood (Stratford Festival). Lyric's Christmas concerts always include some of Montreal's most gifted instrumentalists and this year is no different with Sheila Hannigan on cello, Tim Malloch on flute, Robin Best playing the harp, and Peter Colantonio on both percussion and keyboards. Pianist Chad Linsley completes the quintet for an enchanting Candlelight Christmas experience

Donations of non-perishable goods and/or money for THE/LE DEPÔT will be gratefully accepted at all four performances.





