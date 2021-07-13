The Festival de Lanaudière Kicks Off This Week

The Festival de Lanaudière kicks off its festivities with the unexpected reunion between Kent Nagano, the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM) and captivated audiences, this Friday, July 16. This is truly a much- anticipated event-a mere 20 minutes sufficed for seats under the roof of the Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay to sell out.

After a long absence of 17 months from the live stage, Kent Nagano will conduct the OSM joined by soprano Hélène Guilmette in a distinctive concert: Gustav Mahler's sublime Fourth Symphony, alive with the poetic and mysterious wonders of a child's imagination, conjuring Heaven. This will be the first performance of this symphony in the history of the Festival. The Maestro will close the evening with Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun. Presented by Hydro-Québec.

On Saturday, July 17, Jacques Lacombe will take over the baton of the OSM for his first return to the Festival after nearly 10 years, to conduct a concert that summons freedom, destiny's tragic forces, and the world's-and our own-ceaseless transformation. On the program: Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 and Leonore Overture No. 3, as well as Strauss's Metamorphoses. Presented by Hydro-Québec.

On Sunday, July 18 at 2 p.m., the Chorus of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal under the direction of Chorusmaster Andrew Megill will offer an entirely a cappella program. An afternoon filled with choral singing, spanning centuries of music, to a backdrop of love and nature. This concert will also be available via webcast. Presented by Tourisme Québec.

Alongside its usual programming, the Festival continues to offer small-scale concerts in the magnificent green spaces of Lanaudière. This week, these spontaneous events will be held on Saturday, July 17 between 1 and 3 p.m. at Parc Riverain, behind the Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay and on Sunday, July 18 between 2 and 3 p.m. at the Maison et Jardins Antoine-Lacombe. These free concerts are made possible by the cities of Joliette and Saint-Charles-Borromée, respectively. To learn all about the Festival's Musical Walks in the Park: https://www.lanaudiere.org/en/concert-programming/musical-walks-in-the-parks/

The recent easing of restrictions announced by Quebec Public Health will enable the Festival to welcome more spectators to the Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay, while still complying with strict sanitation measures. As such, hundreds more tickets have now been made available for all Festival concerts, several of which were announced as sold out several days ago for seats under the Amphitheatre roof.

Purchase tickets at placedesarts.com or lanaudiere.org.