The 20th Edition Of The Media Food Drive to Begin November 23

Despite the present challenges, the 20th edition of the Media Food Drive will take place from November 23 to December 24. Recent months have been tough for thousands of Quebecers, which makes the support provided by the campaign more important than ever. An exclusive survey presenting a full picture of the situation will be released on November 30.

Quebecers will be able to take their donations to 380 Jean Coutu pharmacies, 199 Maxi and Provigo supermarkets as well as Via Capitale Real Estate Broker offices. These Friends of the Media Food Drive will accept donations of non-perishable food and cash. You can also make a donation through the Media Food Drive website (tax receipts will be issued for contributions of $20 or more) or by texting XMAS to 20222 for a contribution of $10.

The traditional street collection has been postponed until 2021, but we've launched an initiative in collaboration with Desjardins to make up for some or all of the potential losses in donations. Through its Double your impact program, offered on the La Ruche crowdfunding platform, Desjardins will match donations up to a maximum of $1 million for all of Quebec, including nearly $500,000 for the Media Food Drive. The funds will be distributed to local organizations across the province.

To compensate for the temporary absence of the street collection, the media will make a sustained effort to raise awareness on Thursday, December 3, a day of solidarity. They'll highlight the issue of food insecurity throughout the day, informing the public about the problem of hunger and encouraging generosity. In addition, businesses, organizations and citizens will be asked to mobilize, collect donations and show their creativity.

This is the 20th edition of the Media Food Drive. The event was launched in November 2001 to consolidate the collections of various media and maximize efficiency. The first street collection took place on December 13. The late actress Rita Lafontaine was the spokesperson. Sixteen media outlets took part in the collection, which was held only in the Montreal area, raising $392,834.70.

To mark its 20th edition, the Media Food Drive is calling on 20 personalities to act as spokespeople. They'll discuss food insecurity and the many problems related to hunger on various platforms. In addition, they'll encourage Quebecers, who are able to contribute, to help the disadvantaged.

The spokespeople were chosen because of their extensive influence on social networks:

Rita Baga

Marina Bastarache

Bob Le Chef

Brigitte Boisjoli

Mike Clay

Marie-Ève Cotton

Manal Drissi

Nicolas Duvernois

Geneviève Everell

Ingrid Falaise

Jean-Marc Généreux

Jean-Sébastien Girard

Jessica Harnois

Anik Jean

Katherine Levac

Livia Martin

Geneviève O'Gleman

Alex Perron

Guillaume Pineault

Isabelle Racicot

Moving, evocative images

An advertising campaign designed by the Montreal agency Tam-TamTBWA will run until December 24. With the Gift List as its theme, the campaign emotionally conveys the immense distress of people whose only request is to eat properly.

The Media Food Drive is the only cause organized and supported by approximately 100 media outlets in Quebec. Since its inception in 2001, the collection has raised more than $45 million and thousands of kilos of food for over 100 food banks and other organizations in the province. The operation is held during the Holiday period, but also when the economic need arises, as it did at the beginning of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. The Media Food Drive organized an emergency campaign to respond to the crisis that raised $1.2 million.

