THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW HALLOWEEN BALL Comes to Cinéma Impérial Next Month

Performances run October 26 to 28.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW HALLOWEEN BALL Comes to Cinéma Impérial Next Month

Celebrating 25 years, the ultimate interactive cult film experience, The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Ball returns to the Cinéma Impérial in the heart of Quartier des spectacles for six uninhibited shows. This is the only Montreal event presenting the original film with audience participation. Forty-eight years after its initial release, The Rocky Horror Picture Show remains relevant with themes of non-judgmental inclusivity and tolerance. Running from October 26 to 28,Click Here to this year’s long-running event are on sale starting September 28.

This 2023 Halloween edition goes back to the essence of early The Rocky Horror Picture Show screenings, there is no shadowcast. Moviegoers dress up as their favourite characters or any other playful outfit (encouraged but not compulsory); enjoy an eccentric costume contest; join in the Time Warp dance; shout out hilarious call backs to immortal lines in the film; and throw amusing stuff at each other in a beautiful, vintage movie palace.  There is a new MC this year guiding the crowd; the fabulous, talented and awarded Peaches LePoz (Jordan Arseneault).

The film’s timeless message of acceptance—it is okay to be different—draws people who are attracted to the unusual, to daring, and to campy fun. This satire of traditional gender roles fosters tolerance towards each other, from every viewpoint.

For LePoz (Arseneault), The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a totally unique cinematic experience. “Staying close to its roots, it is akin to watching an underground rock opera,” she said. “I want attendees to have the irreplaceable, shudder-inducing sensation of being part of a subcultural ritual. It's the maximalist version of when, as a teenager, you could go over to your friend's to watch a movie that your parents wouldn't let you see. It really is the ‘time warp’, again. Also, I love Susan Sarandon.”

In these isolating, working remotely times, society feels the need to defeat the dehumanising, and disconnecting impact of technology. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Ball is in a shared space where filmgoers are free to open their minds, get out of their comfort zones and express themselves, together. It is a tactile, visceral experience in joyful celebration.

This rock musical classic is the most popular cult movie of all time. It has a huge fan base and runs in theatres all over the world. In the film, engaged sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a dark and stormy night, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), an alien cross-dressing scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters celebrating an annual convention, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). Through elaborate dances and songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest lab creation: a muscle man named Rocky. The night’s misadventures cause Brad and Janet to question everything they’ve known about themselves, each other, love and lust. The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a loving homage to notable B movie sci-fi and horror genres with an irresistible rock n roll score; a hysterical, mad ride that no audience ever forgets.

Newbies to the event (Rocky virgins) are welcomed with open arms. What are some things a first-time viewer should expect at The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Ball? Keep an eye out for wacky props that pair up with legendary scenes. People get creative with their props but there are a few rules; the Imperial Cinema (and others around the world where the film is shown) no longer allows rice for the wedding scene because it’s so hard to clean up. For the rain scene people use squirt guns, and then newspapers are pulled out to cover heads. Filmgoers wave glow sticks or hold up lighters during “There’s a Light”.

Everyone attending is there to have a good time in a safe space for self-expression. One final message from long time film projectionist Johnny O, “Get silly—go all in on this experience in whatever way feels fun for you. Dance, laugh, yell, wear something fabulous and channel your inner Rocky Horror character. See you at the Picture Show!”

Student night returns: Thurs. October 26 only, students with a valid student ID will get $5 off the ticket price.

 




RELATED STORIES - Montreal

1
Penumbra Theatre Théâtre Pénombre to Present BE MORE CHILL At Moyse Ha Photo
Penumbra Theatre Théâtre Pénombre to Present BE MORE CHILL At Moyse Hall Theatre This October

The cult Broadway sci-fi musical hit based on the 2004 novel by Ned Vizzini is coming to Montreal. Get ticket and event information here!

2
The Azrieli Foundation Launches The Azrieli Music Arts And Culture Centre Photo
The Azrieli Foundation Launches The Azrieli Music Arts And Culture Centre

The Azrieli Foundation launched its Azrieli Music, Arts and Culture Centre (AMACC) on September 14 at an event in Montréal.

3
ALTERNATIVES Comes to Centaur Theatre Photo
ALTERNATIVES Comes to Centaur Theatre

Centaur Theatre will present the first show of its 2023-24 Season, Drew Hayden Taylor's alterNatives, a collaboration with Montreal-based Indigenous theatre company Menuentakuan Productions. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

4
MIZUSHOBAI (THE WATER TRADE) Comes to Segal Centre for Performing Arts Next Month Photo
MIZUSHOBAI (THE WATER TRADE) Comes to Segal Centre for Performing Arts Next Month

Tableau D'Hôte Theatre, renowned for its commitment to telling untold stories that have shaped Canada, has announced its next groundbreaking production, Mizushōbai (The Water Trade) by Julie Tamiko Manning. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photo: Dates Set For THE WIZ on Broadway, First Look & Cast Performs With Orchestra For the First Time Video
Video/Photo: Dates Set For THE WIZ on Broadway, First Look & Cast Performs With Orchestra For the First Time
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
View all Videos

Montreal SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KHOJ: Indo-Canadian dance & live music production
Maison de la Culture Ahuntsic (12/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BE MORE CHILL
Moyse Hall Theatre (10/04-10/07)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You