THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD...At Hudson Village Theatre

A beautiful show about love and what you leave behind. Creative, fun, touching and quirky.

The Canadian premiere of The Greatest Play in the History of the World... by Ian Kershaw plays from September 13th-24th at Hudson Village Theatre. This one-woman show stars the amazing Amanda Kellock who will be directed by Dean Patrick Fleming in his final show as Artistic Director.

What is it that you would want to be preserved for eternity?

A man wakes in the middle of the night to discover that the world has stopped. Through the crack of his bedroom curtains, he can see no signs of life at all EXCEPT for a light in the house opposite where a woman in an oversized Bowie t-shirt stands looking back at him.

The Greatest Play in the History of the World is a beautifully constructed love story. It asks profound questions with deepest sincerity whilst simultaneously balancing the human quest for meaningful connections. All done in a wonderfully playful way. It's a funny, quirky and delightfully thoughtful one-woman show about love, loneliness, isolation and connecting through time and space.

"'The Greatest Play in the History of the World is that theatrical rarity: a play which lives up to its name" ~ Helen Nugent, Northern Soul

Director Dean Patrick Fleming on the play and working with his life partner Amanda Kellock

It doesn't happen too often but sometimes when I read a play, a certain actor comes into my mind. That happened with this play and the voice belonged to Amanda. The day I read the play, I asked her to read it. I didn't tell her why. She read it and said, "I love this, I could do this". A few days later I was researching the play a bit and read that Ian Kershaw had written the play for his wife, Julie Hesmondhalgh, to perform so it all seemed meant to be. Most people know Amanda as a director or Artistic Director of Repercussion Theatre but she's an amazing actor that I've had the opportunity to direct a couple of times and I can't wait for Hudson audiences to see her up on stage.

I'm shocked that there have not been any productions of this play in North America. It's relevant, beautifully written and very different from anything I've seen before. It goes from talking about a tiny street to the spaceship Voyager, all the while the audience is completely connected to the actor taking them through this story in a wonderfully intimate way. At one point in the play, the storyteller says to the audience "this is my advice to you, Cram it in". She's telling us to live, to embrace the special moments, to connect with those around us, to cherish things. She is telling us not only to notice these things but to actively seek them out. To cram it in. That's a pretty great thing to walk out of a theatre thinking about in these times we are living in.

The Greatest Play in the History of the World..., September 13th-24th, 2023

Hudson Village Theatre, 28 Wharf Road, J0P 1H0 | Click Here | 450-458-5361. Regular - $45 (+ tax) | 30 & Under - $35 (+ tax & service fee) | Students - $23 (+ tax). Matinée and evening performances Wednesdays through Sundays (2pm & 8pm)