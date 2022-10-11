Série Libre Announce Two New Free Concerts

Le Studio TD and L'Équipe Spectra are thrilled to announce two new freeconcerts as part of their Série Libre presented by TD initiative. This program aims to offer an inclusive platform to emerging and diverse local talents to concretely contribute in pushing their musical career forward by connecting them to Montreal fans in an intimate venue with superior acoustics. The concerts will happen at 305, Sainte-Catherine Street West.

In order to share their background with the public, Série Libre presented by TD also offers artists the opportunity to record one of their songs professionally and to produce their video portrait.

Hanorah and Le Ice

Following the Naomi concert on September 8, which kicked off Série Libre presented by TD, two other artists will perform at Le Studio TD.

On Thursday, October 20, at 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Hanorah will hit the stage with her R&B and soul music. Having released a debut EP (For the Good Guys and the Bad Guys) that has been streamed more than a million times and performed at the Ottwaw Bluesfest, the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, and on tour with Cœur de pirate, Mavis Staples, and Seratones, she will launch her very first LP, Perennial, during this concert. On this album, she tackles such themes as love, self-destruction, family, work, mental health, and identity, while showing the extent of her musical palette.

Then on Thursday, November 24, at 8 p.m., Le Ice will fire up Le Studio TD. This fierce rapper released his debut album, J'ta l'eau pour un boute, in 2021. Always resilient despite the many obstacles he's encountered, his career has already included sets in major festivals (Francos de Montréal, Osheaga, Metro Metro) and collaborations with the likes of Lary Kidd, Mike Zup, and Shreez. He's set to release a deeply personal new album, Cube, in November. It will feature the sharp writing that defines the rapper, who strives to do things differently and to remain true to his vision.

A reminder that all the concerts are free, open to the public, and on a first come, first served basis. No tickets necessary.

To learn more about Le Studio TD and upcoming concerts, visit www.lestudiotd.com