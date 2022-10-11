Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Série Libre Announce Two New Free Concerts

The concerts will happen at 305, Sainte-Catherine Street West. 

Montreal News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 11, 2022  
Série Libre Announce Two New Free Concerts

Le Studio TD and L'Équipe Spectra are thrilled to announce two new freeconcerts as part of their Série Libre presented by TD initiative. This program aims to offer an inclusive platform to emerging and diverse local talents to concretely contribute in pushing their musical career forward by connecting them to Montreal fans in an intimate venue with superior acoustics. The concerts will happen at 305, Sainte-Catherine Street West.

In order to share their background with the public, Série Libre presented by TD also offers artists the opportunity to record one of their songs professionally and to produce their video portrait.

Hanorah and Le Ice

Following the Naomi concert on September 8, which kicked off Série Libre presented by TD, two other artists will perform at Le Studio TD.

On Thursday, October 20, at 8 p.m., singer-songwriter Hanorah will hit the stage with her R&B and soul music. Having released a debut EP (For the Good Guys and the Bad Guys) that has been streamed more than a million times and performed at the Ottwaw Bluesfest, the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, and on tour with Cœur de pirate, Mavis Staples, and Seratones, she will launch her very first LP, Perennial, during this concert. On this album, she tackles such themes as love, self-destruction, family, work, mental health, and identity, while showing the extent of her musical palette.

Then on Thursday, November 24, at 8 p.m., Le Ice will fire up Le Studio TD. This fierce rapper released his debut album, J'ta l'eau pour un boute, in 2021. Always resilient despite the many obstacles he's encountered, his career has already included sets in major festivals (Francos de Montréal, Osheaga, Metro Metro) and collaborations with the likes of Lary Kidd, Mike Zup, and Shreez. He's set to release a deeply personal new album, Cube, in November. It will feature the sharp writing that defines the rapper, who strives to do things differently and to remain true to his vision.

A reminder that all the concerts are free, open to the public, and on a first come, first served basis. No tickets necessary.

To learn more about Le Studio TD and upcoming concerts, visit www.lestudiotd.com


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Ontario Trillium Foundation Support Helps Keep Theatre Centre AliveOntario Trillium Foundation Support Helps Keep Theatre Centre Alive
October 8, 2022

The Theatre Centre has received a $249,700 Community Building Fund grant from the Government of Ontario, which was delivered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). The grant, which was awarded in the fall of 2021 made an integral contribution to helping The Theatre Centre stay afloat during its 2021/22 programming year by helping with key operational costs.
The Molinari To Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Special ConcertThe Molinari To Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Special Concert
September 29, 2022

To launch its Twentieth and Beyond series, the Molinari Quartet, whose reputation is well known both at home and abroad, is hosting the anniversary-concert The Molinari @ 25, October 14 at 7:30 PM, at the concert hall of the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal.
National Theatre School of Canada Receives Historic $1.5M Donation from The Slaight Family FoundationNational Theatre School of Canada Receives Historic $1.5M Donation from The Slaight Family Foundation
September 28, 2022

The National Theatre School of Canada received a $1.5M donation from the Slaight Family Foundation — the largest in the School’s 62 year history. NTS is one of 22 nationally recognized beneficiaries who have received support as part of a $15M initiative by the Foundation to help revive the Canadian theatre industry post-pandemic.
HARRY POTTER: A YULE BALL CELEBRATION To Make Its Worldwide Debut This Fall In Select CitiesHARRY POTTER: A YULE BALL CELEBRATION To Make Its Worldwide Debut This Fall In Select Cities
September 27, 2022

'Have you ever dreamt of attending the Yule Ball?' This fall, you are invited to the unique celebratory gathering, 'Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration', coming to select cities across the globe for the first time ever, all the way from Milan and Montreal to Houston and Mexico City with dates starting November 18 in the US.
CBC to Air THE PRETENDIANS This WeekCBC to Air THE PRETENDIANS This Week
September 25, 2022

Drew Hayden Taylor (Going Native, Cottagers & Indians, Searching for Winnetou, Mixed Blessings) and Paul Kemp (Nike’s Big Bet, Going Native, Cottagers & Indians, Searching for Winnetou of Paul Kemp Productions are pleased to present the documentary, The Pretendians, on The Passionate Eye, Friday, September 30 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem. No repeats planned at this time. 