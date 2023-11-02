Segal Centre for Performing Arts Hosts Evening With Maurice Podbrey Next Week

On November 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m., the Segal Centre for Performing Arts is hosting an extraordinary evening with Maurice Podbrey, renowned theatre visionary and founder of Montreal's Centaur Theatre Company. In this special event, Mr. Podbrey will share his remarkable journey of rediscovering his homeland, South Africa, after a distinguished 27-year career in Montreal.

Against the backdrop of Nelson Mandela's historic presidency, Maurice Podbrey was inspired to embark on a poignant pilgrimage to the country he had left behind decades earlier. Having departed during the era of Apartheid, he yearned to connect with a transformed nation, to contribute in a meaningful way, and to witness firsthand the profound changes sweeping across South Africa.

Reflecting on this pivotal moment, Mr. Podbrey states, "I didn't know the country when I left it, I was too young, it was under Apartheid. I need to go back."

Born in South Africa, Mr. Podbrey's theatrical journey led him to Britain for training, and ultimately to Montreal in 1966, where he was invited to join the staff of The National Theatre School. In 1969, he forged a legacy by founding the Centaur Theatre Company, a cultural beacon that would shine for 27 years under his visionary leadership. His unwavering passion for the arts recently led him to his noteworthy performance in the Segal Centre's acclaimed production of Prayer for the French Republic.

Following his tenure at Centaur, Mr. Podbrey devoted years to bridging cultures between Canada and South Africa, dedicating himself to cultural and community development.

Maurice Podbrey's contributions to Montreal's cultural landscape garnered well-deserved recognition. He received accolades from The Concert Society of the Jewish People's and Peretz Schools, as well as an Honorary Doctorate from Concordia University. In 1991, he was honored with induction into the prestigious Order of Canada.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to hear Maurice Podbrey's compelling narrative firsthand, as he takes audiences on a deeply personal and transformative journey.