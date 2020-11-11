Segal Centre The Musical Stage Company Presents UNCOVERED: NOTES FROM THE HEART

Montreal will have access to this riveting and deeply moving show filled with inspirational voices.

Each year, thousands of audience members flock to Toronto's renowned The Musical Stage Company signature concert UnCovered to discover the stories hidden within familiar pop songs. Now, for the first time, Montreal will have access to this riveting and deeply moving show filled with inspirational voices on Saturday, November 21, 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, November 22, 11:00 a.m.

The Segal Centre is proud to bring you The Musical Stage Company's first digital version of their signature concert, UnCovered: Notes from the Heart. Using this unexpected moment of pause to reflect, this 'unmissable' and exquisitely-produced musical experience features 65 minutes of profound songs of change, hope, reflection, and inspiration by artists like Elton John, Bob Marley, Carole King, Bob Dylan, Cat Stevens, and many more.

This year's line-up is as illustrious as ever, including Divine Brown, Bruce Dow, Sara Farb (Segal Centre's The Secret Annex), Hailey Gillis, Raha Javanfar, Stewart Adam McKensy (Segal Centre's Funny Girl), Andrew Penner, and Jackie Richardson along with Banks Prize winners Dillan Chiblow (Segal Centre and Urban Ink's Children of God), Eva Foote (Segal Centre's Once), Germaine Konji, and Kale Penny. Orchestrations are by Reza Jacobs, Jamie Drake, and Justin Drake. While each number will be cinematically prerecorded, to create an "almost live" experience for the audience the concert will be unspooled with regular performance times.

