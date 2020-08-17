Segal Centre Presents UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL

UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL will run in French in September, and in English in December.

For its first in-person production since March, the Segal Centre has announced a collaboration with the renowned French theatre, Théâtre du Nouveau Monde, and the French Theatre of the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. This will be the first co-production between the Segal and TNM and is an example of the important rapprochement happening between the inextricably linked Francophone and Anglophone theatre communities, both indispensable voices and invaluable partners in Quebec's cultural landscape.

Underneath the Lintel by Glen Berger and directed by François Girard (The Red Violin) will run in French this September (titled Zebrina. Une pièce à conviction in the French translation by Serge Lamothe) and in the original English at the Segal Centre this December. Starring Emmanuel Schwartz (TNM's Tartuffe), the play follows a librarian's quest to unravel the mystery behind a book 113 years overdue. More details and ticket information for the December production at the Segal Centre will be released at a later date.

We are happy to announce this return to live performance, with more stage and digital programming being planned, and stand with the many other theatres across the province boldly embracing the vital link between artist and audience by opening this fall.

"Glen Berger's play is testament to the tenacity of the human spirit and is the perfect welcome back as our long 'intermission' is coming to an end! The Segal Centre staff is hard at work planning our reopening and ensuring this is done with the safety of all artists, workers, and patrons involved as the first priority," said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

DETAILS:

WHERE: 5170 chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine, Montreal, H3W 1M7

STARRING

THE LIBRARIAN Emmanuel Schwartz

CREATIVE TEAM

DIRECTOR François Girard

SET & PROP DESIGNER François Séguin

COSTUME DESIGNER Renée April

LIGHTING DESIGNER Alain Lortie

VIDEO DESIGNER Robert Massicotte

ORIGINAL MUSIC AlexanderMacSween

DICTION COACH Marie-Claude Lefebvre

STAGE MANAGER Elaine Normandeau

