Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Red Sky Performance Returns to Danse Danse With MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER

Performances run February 14 to 18, 2023 at the Studio-Théâtre in the Wilder Building.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Red Sky Performance returns to Danse Danse with Miigis: Underwater Panther from February 14 to 18, 2023 at the Studio-Théâtre in the Wilder Building.

Outstanding tellers of Indigenous stories, the artists of Red Sky Performance are committed to sharing the strength, beauty and resilience of First Nations.

Miigis: Underwater Panther is a spectacular fusion of Indigenous contemporary dance, live music, video projections and athleticism. Through these mediums and indomitable energy of its performers, the piece explores the catalysts for movement, archetypes, ancestral energies and archetypes, and the cycle of life.

The Miigis saga reveals the power of nature and Indigenous prophecies. In Anishinaabe (Ojibway) culture, the miigis shell is symbolic of an inspired journey of the Anishinaabe people from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes, from salt water to fresh.

Miigis: Underwater Panther adds to Artistic Director Sandra Laronde's intense and transformative body of work created for Red Sky Performance in collaboration with various distinguished collaborators.

Red Sky Performance is a leading company of contemporary Indigenous performance in Canada and worldwide. This multi-award winning company was founded in 2000 by Artistic Director Sandra Laronde of the Teme-Augama-Anishinaabe (People of the Deep Water).

Their mandate is to create inspiring experiences of contemporary Indigenous arts and culture. Red Sky creates, produces and disseminates new creations that illuminate themes, aesthetics and values of importance to Indigenous peoples.

 Red Sky Performance has garnered an international reputation for collaborating on landmark projects with some of the most prestigious artists and companies from around the globe.

Touring since 2003, Red Sky Performance has delivered over 2,755 performances across Canada and international performances in 17 countries on four continents, including two Cultural Olympiads (Beijing and Vancouver), and opened for Canada at World Expo in Shanghai. They are the recipient of five  Dora Mavor Moore awards and nominations, two  Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards, the  Smithsonian Expressive Award, among other recognitions.



Centaur Theatre Presents Steve Galluccios AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME, February 21 – Ma Photo
Centaur Theatre Presents Steve Galluccio's AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME, February 21 – March 12
Centaur Theatre presents Steve Galluccio's newest work, AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME, directed by Peter Hinton-Davis. Galluccio's most personal play since Mambo Italiano, AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME is an autobiographical tale of an Italian-Canadian gay man approaching 60, who believes he has settled into life, only to be confronted with the reality of having to reimagine everything he once knew.
Montréal, Arts Interculturels Board Of Directors Announces The Appointment of Camil Photo
Montréal, Arts Interculturels Board Of Directors Announces The Appointment of Camille Larivée as Executive and Artistic Director
The MAI Board of Directors will welcome Camille Larivée as the new General and Artistic Director of MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels). They will bring their expertise and passion for intercultural arts to continue to carry out MAI's mission.
Interview: Trevor Barrette of ONE DAY at Segal Centre For Performing Arts - Studio Theatre Photo
Interview: Trevor Barrette of ONE DAY at Segal Centre For Performing Arts - Studio Theatre
Trevor Barrette was born and raised on the West Island of Montreal. Passionate about the arts, he is a queer theatre-maker, performer, stage manager and teacher. I had the opportunity to chat with Trevor as the new musical he has written, ONE DAY, has its workshop presentation this Saturday, January 21, 2023 at The Segal Centre for Performing Arts - Studio.
The FILMharmonic Orchestra Presents MUSIC AT THE MOVIES Photo
The FILMharmonic Orchestra Presents MUSIC AT THE MOVIES
The FILMharmonic Orchestra, led by talented conductor Francis Choinière, returns for a third installment of their spectacular concert Music at the Movies, this time, touring in Montréal, Québec, Toronto, and Sherbrooke.

More Hot Stories For You


Centaur Theatre Presents Steve Galluccio's AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME, February 21 – March 12Centaur Theatre Presents Steve Galluccio's AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME, February 21 – March 12
January 24, 2023

Centaur Theatre presents Steve Galluccio's newest work, AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME, directed by Peter Hinton-Davis. Galluccio's most personal play since Mambo Italiano, AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME is an autobiographical tale of an Italian-Canadian gay man approaching 60, who believes he has settled into life, only to be confronted with the reality of having to reimagine everything he once knew.
Montréal, Arts Interculturels Board Of Directors Announces The Appointment of Camille Larivée as Executive and Artistic DirectorMontréal, Arts Interculturels Board Of Directors Announces The Appointment of Camille Larivée as Executive and Artistic Director
January 18, 2023

The MAI Board of Directors will welcome Camille Larivée as the new General and Artistic Director of MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels). They will bring their expertise and passion for intercultural arts to continue to carry out MAI's mission.
The FILMharmonic Orchestra Presents MUSIC AT THE MOVIESThe FILMharmonic Orchestra Presents MUSIC AT THE MOVIES
January 17, 2023

The FILMharmonic Orchestra, led by talented conductor Francis Choinière, returns for a third installment of their spectacular concert Music at the Movies, this time, touring in Montréal, Québec, Toronto, and Sherbrooke.
AN ODE TO LIFE Comes to Place des Arts This MonthAN ODE TO LIFE Comes to Place des Arts This Month
January 10, 2023

For its 11th visit to Danse Danse, the Marie Chouinard company presents «M», an ode to life and a great gift for the 25th anniversary of the Montreal-based presenter!
Puccini's LA BOHEME Comes to the Maison Symphonique This MonthPuccini's LA BOHEME Comes to the Maison Symphonique This Month
January 9, 2023

The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM), under the direction of Francis Choinière, begins the year in style with Puccini's La Bohème, on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Maison Symphonique.
share