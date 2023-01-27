Red Sky Performance returns to Danse Danse with Miigis: Underwater Panther from February 14 to 18, 2023 at the Studio-Théâtre in the Wilder Building.

Outstanding tellers of Indigenous stories, the artists of Red Sky Performance are committed to sharing the strength, beauty and resilience of First Nations.

Miigis: Underwater Panther is a spectacular fusion of Indigenous contemporary dance, live music, video projections and athleticism. Through these mediums and indomitable energy of its performers, the piece explores the catalysts for movement, archetypes, ancestral energies and archetypes, and the cycle of life.

The Miigis saga reveals the power of nature and Indigenous prophecies. In Anishinaabe (Ojibway) culture, the miigis shell is symbolic of an inspired journey of the Anishinaabe people from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes, from salt water to fresh.

Miigis: Underwater Panther adds to Artistic Director Sandra Laronde's intense and transformative body of work created for Red Sky Performance in collaboration with various distinguished collaborators.

Red Sky Performance is a leading company of contemporary Indigenous performance in Canada and worldwide. This multi-award winning company was founded in 2000 by Artistic Director Sandra Laronde of the Teme-Augama-Anishinaabe (People of the Deep Water).

Their mandate is to create inspiring experiences of contemporary Indigenous arts and culture. Red Sky creates, produces and disseminates new creations that illuminate themes, aesthetics and values of importance to Indigenous peoples.

Red Sky Performance has garnered an international reputation for collaborating on landmark projects with some of the most prestigious artists and companies from around the globe.

Touring since 2003, Red Sky Performance has delivered over 2,755 performances across Canada and international performances in 17 countries on four continents, including two Cultural Olympiads (Beijing and Vancouver), and opened for Canada at World Expo in Shanghai. They are the recipient of five Dora Mavor Moore awards and nominations, two Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards, the Smithsonian Expressive Award, among other recognitions.