Photos: Danse Danse to Launch Fall Season with MÁM and DANCE ME in Montreal

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Danse Danse announced its fall lineup for the presenter's 29th season, featuring five major events beginning with the JOAT Festival international de street dance from September 1 to 7.















Among the highlights of the new season, Danse Danse is welcoming an Irish company for the first time, Teaċ Daṁsa, presenting MÁM, a fusion of traditional Irish dance and contemporary movement. Danse Danse is also hosting a Greek company for the first time, featuring choreographer Christos Papadopoulos' My Fierce Ignorant Step, inspired by the sonic memories of his childhood in Greece, marking the company's Canadian debut. Finally, after touring 17 countries and 96 cities, Ballet Jazz Montréal's acclaimed Dance Me returns to Danse Danse for a final series of performances. Marking ten years since his passing, the company pays tribute to Leonard Cohen with this work set to his music.

Danse Danse continues to expand its initiatives to make dance more accessible to the public. The Discovery subscription now includes a matinée option and features four performances. The '30 years or under' offer has also been extended to include audiences up to age 34. The organization is further enhancing accessibility by welcoming blind and partially sighted audiences through its audiodescription program. Building on their success, the Echos de danse, presented before each Thursday performance at 7:15PM, will return for a second year, offering both new and loyal audiences insights to better appreciate each work.

September 2026

JOAT Festival international de street dance

September 1 to 7 | Place des Arts + Club Soda

For its fifth edition, the JOAT Festival international de street dance will captivate audiences in the Quartier des Spectacles and the Esplanade de la Place des Arts. Lead by Handy Yacinthe, recipient of the Jury Prize of the Grand Prix du Conseil des arts de Montréal 2023 and major player in both the Canadian and international street dance scene, the Festival celebrates street dance culture as a cultural and social factor. Immerse yourselves in the world of street dance, with a program for the whole family. Experience the art of dance battle, krump, hip hop, and many other techniques that will give you a new appreciation for Afro-American community dances.

October 2026

Teaċ Daṁsa

September 30 to October 3, 8PM | October 4, 3PM | Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts

Rooted in Irish traditions, mysterious and full of passion, MÁM casts a powerful spell. A wild celebration where feet pound the floor, bodies ignite, and ritual turns into jubilation. The work is deeply grounded in the landscapes of the Dingle Peninsula, home territory of choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan, where the Irish language and its legends remain vividly alive. Inspired by the image of a mountain pass—a threshold to the unknown and the wondrous—the work blends the raw power of traditional Irish dance with the fluidity of contemporary movement. Through the gaze of a young girl, a vibrant ceremony unfolds, bringing together a dozen performers and the seven members of Berlin-based s t a r g a z e ensemble, alongside virtuoso concertina player Cormac Begley.

Christos Papadopoulos

October 28 to 30, 8PM | Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts

Relentless pulsations, synchronized energies. At once dynamic and meditative, My Fierce Ignorant Step unfolds as an ecstatic soundscape, bursting with the contagious bliss of being alive. Exploring the unison and cohesion of the group, Greek choreographer Christos Papadopoulos captivates audiences with works where bodies move as one, vibrating with intensity. A rising presence on the European scene, he fascinates with the precision of his choral compositions. My Fierce Ignorant Step draws its initial spark from the sonic memories of his childhood in Greece. How do we recapture that youthful sense of invincibility? The dancers pulse with fearless joy, guided by collective memories of a time when everything felt possible.

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