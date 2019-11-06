Persephone Bound Blends Theatre And Circus To Talk About Consent And Empowerment

From November 15-24, 2019 at the D.B. Clarke Theatre, two award-winning companies, Imago Theatre and Geordie Theatre, are collaborating for the first time to present Persephone Bound, a production in association with The Screaming Goats Collective. Persephone Bound is a contemporary adaptation of the Greek myth of Persephone that tells the story of a young woman's courage in breaking the silence around her experience of surviving sexual assault. The play uses stunning poetry, percussion, and aerial circus work to explore the need for education around consent.

Persephone Bound follows a young woman's journey through three vivid realms:

The Underworld - a college party that holds the painful memory of her experience of sexual assault The Court - a bureaucratic hell-sphere where she pursues her fight for justice

The River (Styx) - a liminal internal space where she grapples with grief, the ambiguity of memory, and the trauma of an event that has left an indelible mark on her life

The play features an award-winning Canadian team including the cast - Léda Davies (co-creator and Persephone), Jed Tomlinson (co-creator and Judge Justice) and Eric Nyland (Hades) and the creative team - Micheline Chevrier (Director), Diana Uribe (Set and Costume Designer), Martin Sirois (Lighting Designer), Lucie Vigneault (Movement Director), Elaine Normandeau (Stage Manager), Katey Wattam (Assistant Director) and Danna-Rae Evasiuk (Assistant Stage Manager).

Imago Theatre, Geordie Theatre and The Screaming Goats Collective are bringing their respective mandates to center feminist stories, bring engaging and thought-provoking theatre to young audiences, and expand form through interdisciplinary practice to the telling of Persephone Bound. The play explores urgent topics like the failure of the legal system to bring justice to survivors of sexual assault; gender and power; and the insidiousness of rape culture on university campuses and throughout our society as a whole. Through this unique interdisciplinary and imaginative retelling of a classic myth, these three companies are collaborating to bring enchantment, empowerment, and impactful exchange to Montreal audiences.

For tickets and more information visit (514) 845-9810 or www.geordie.ca

Imago Theatre offers a Pay-What-You-Decide initiative to increase access to theatre for all. Pay-What-You-Decide tickets for Persephone Bound will only be available 15 minutes before the show. Read more about Pay-What-You-Decide at www.imagotheatre.ca.

Geordie Theatre entertains, provokes thought, fires up the imagination, and challenges our audiences of all ages with the unique power of professional live theatre. For more information visit www.geordietheatre.ca

Imago Theatre is a catalyst for conversation, an advocate for equal representation, and a hub for stories about unstoppable women.

For more information visit www.imagotheatre.ca

The Screaming Goats Collective, led by Artistic Directors Léda Davies and Jed Tomlinson, is dedicated to strengthening the creative community in Montreal through workshops and new works.





