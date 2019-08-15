PSC Community Youth Theatre Kicks Off New Season

For more than a decade, the PSC Community Theatre has offered a completely FREE Youth Theatre School Program - taught by a Professional Acting Coach.

These courses are offered to all interested young actors between the ages of 5 and 17.

In addition to Acting, it also provides an opportunity to learn public speaking, performing on stage before a live audience, a chance to meet new friends etc.

During the yearly program students will learn the art of thinking on their feet through a series of improvisational games. They will explore their creativity and imagination and allow themselves to express their thoughts, ideas, and feelings in a safe and fun way.

They will also work with a basic script and have a final performance the two first weekends in June.

The young actors are divided into two (2) groups:

The JUNIOR Group is for the ages of 5 - 12 years old and the classes are held on Saturday Morning from 10:00am until 11:30am at the YMCA on Ash St.,- (The first class of the season is scheduled to start on Saturday, September 14th)

The SENIOR Group is for ages of 13 to 17 years old and the classes are held on Thursday Evenings from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at the YMCA on Ash. St. (the first class of the season is scheduled to start on Thursday, September 12th).





