Orchestre De L'Agora and Le Vivier Present 'Big Bang – Sommet De La Création”

Performances are on September 30 and October 1st, at the Espace Orange of the Wilder Building.

Sep. 22, 2022  
With « Big Bang - Sommet de la création », Orchestre de l'Agora will perform the world premiere of creations by four incomparable up-and-coming composers from Quebec, on September 30 and October 1st, at the Espace Orange of the Wilder Building.

In collaboration with Groupe Le Vivier and under the direction of Nicolas Ellis, the Orchestre de l'Agora allowed the four creators to explore the ideas that preoccupy and stimulate them today. Francis Battah suggests Trois paysages, a piece at the confluence of different musical philosophies. Alexandre David's Photogrammes offers a reflection on aesthetics through the orchestration of an electroacoustic work inspired by Pop, Rock and Electro. Symon Henry opens and closes drawers like happy memories or wounds revisited in Tiroirs bonbons pastel, a piece for DJ and orchestra, with soloist Gabriel Ledoux (DJ). In Les carnets de l'exil, Laurence Jobidon explores the theme of exile in our life and contemporary society. In addition to the program, Orchestre de l'Agora will also perform Igor Stravinsky's Dumbarton Oaks.

" The Orchestre de l'Agora is a dynamic ensemble with a passionate and inspiring conductor. As the new Artistic Director of Le Vivier, I am committed to promoting contemporary music, especially from the next generation. That is why I believe this first collaboration with this orchestra is one that should not be missed, as it is the perfect occasion to come and hear young performers and composers from here. "

- Jeffrey Stonehouse, Artistic Director at le Vivier

SOLIST :

Gabriel Ledoux

CREATORS :

Francis Battah

Laurence Jobidon

Symon Henry

Alexandre David

PROGRAM :

Trois Paysages, 2022 by Francis Battah

Les carnets de l'exil, 2022 by Laurence Jobidon

Tiroirs bonbons pastel, 2022 by Symon Henry

Photogrammes, 2022 by Alexandre David

Concerto en mi bémol, Dumbarton Oaks, 1937-1938 by Igor Stravinsky


