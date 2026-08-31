Not Safe For Magic Productions Presents RIDE THE CYCLONE at The Centaur Theatre

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Not Safe For Magic Productions will soon present Ride the Cyclone, running from September 10 until September 19, 2026. The lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other: the chance to return to life. Through a wondrously funny and touching series of songs, the teen contestants argue that they should be the ones to be saved.

Ride the Cyclone marks Not Safe For Magic Productions' first full-length stage musical. The company debuted at the 2025 St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival with Horse Girls by Jenny Rachel Weiner, receiving a nomination for Outstanding English Production and a nearly sold-out run. Cait Hawes and Daniel Kasenberg founded Not Safe For Magic Productions to give Montreal's professional and pre-professional theatre community more opportunities to explore their artistry and develop their skills.

'Ride the Cyclone as an ensemble show encapsulates some of the best parts of the Montreal theatre community,' says director Cait Hawes. 'It's been a very collaborative process, and so beautiful to see everyone trusting each other. That trust and openness really comes through in every performance, and that's what I'm most excited for audiences to experience.'

With book, music, and lyrics by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, this uniquely Canadian musical first debuted in 2009 at Victoria, BC's Belfry Theatre, produced by Atomic Vaudeville. A 2019 production which ran off-Broadway at MCC Theatre earned a Drama Desk Nomination for "Outstanding Production Of A Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical'. Not Safe For Magic Production's Ride the Cyclone features up-and-coming talent from Montreal's independent theatre scene, including Alexandra Abitbol (Karnak), Matthew Carlson (Ricky Potts), Courtney Crawford (Jane Doe), Maya Lewis (Ocean O'Connell Rosenberg), Kylene Mak (Constance Blackwood), Dylan Stanley (Mischa Bachinski), Juan Tonita-Charriez (Noel Gruber), and Madison King (Swing).

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