New Canadian Musical GROW to Release Music Video for 'Grow'

Musical theatre lovers worldwide are invited to tune in for the debut of a brand new music video for "Grow", the title song from the highly-anticipated original Canadian musical, premiering as of 9 AM EST December 17, 2020 at https://www.youtube.com/ColleenAkiva

When GROW was postponed ten days before starting rehearsals due to the Covid crisis, the creative team put out a call for submissions to anyone who wanted to participate in a virtual performance of the show's title track.

Matt Murray (My Bonnie Lass, Myth of the Ostrich, Ross Petty Pantos: A Christmas Carol, The Wizard of Oz, Lil' Red Robin Hood) and Colleen Dauncey & Akiva Romer-Segal (2017 NAMT Festival of New Musicals, The Louder We Get, Bremen Rock City) in association with lead producer Michael Rubinoff (Come From Away, Canadian Music Theatre Project) and the Grand Theatre are pleased to share this exclusive video of the song "Grow".

"We really felt that in this time of great uncertainty, the message of this particular song - that the seeds we plant now and the care we provide them will one day grow in beautiful and surprising ways - was an opportunity to deliver some hope and light to those who may need it", noted Akiva Romer-Segal, lyricist. "The community response was overwhelming, and this video will showcase 70 incredible singers and musicians from all over the world."

About GROW:

Slated to have its World Premiere at the Grand Theatre in London, Ontario in Spring 2020, under the direction of Artistic Director Dennis Garnhum, GROW was first developed through Sheridan's Canadian Music Theatre Project (birthplace of Broadway smash hit Come From Away). GROW was presented under its former name "Rumspringa Break" at Toronto's Next Stage Festival where NOW Magazine called it "the most entertaining fish-out-of-water show since that one about Mormon missionaries" and the Toronto Star proclaimed: "the songs by Colleen Dauncey and Akiva Romer-Segal are as addictive and irreverent as the recent cult hit Heathers: The Musical."

Most recently, GROW received further development in January of this year as one of three new musicals showcased as part of the prestigious Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals in East Haddam, CT.

Book writer Matt Murray describes the plot of this outrageously fun, big-hearted musical that explores the bonds of sisterhood, community and the legalization of a once-forbidden weed. "Before they must commit to the Amish faith forever, nineteen-year-old twins Hannah (a dreamer) and Ruth (a gifted gardener) leave the comfort of their sheltered community to explore the modern world for the first time. After finding themselves stranded in one of Toronto's roughest neighbourhoods, all their plans go up in smoke and they end up working at illegal cannabis grow- op. Their experiences teach them and remind us, as the audience, what truly matters in life - family, community and hope."

Colleen Dauncey, composer, continues, "the song "Grow", is the fourth number in the show. Ruth is singing to a struggling cannabis plant in order to help it grow. During the song, she unknowingly captures the attention of onlooker, Skor (a cannabis grower and seller), and by the end of the number, a love connection has blossomed, reminding all of us that 'you never know what is going to grow ..'".

Credits:

"Grow"

Music by Colleen Dauncey/Lyrics by Akiva Romer-Segal

From the musical GROW with book by Matt Murray

Produced by Colleen Dauncey, Akiva Romer-Segal, Wayne Gwillim

Participating Vocalists:

Abby King, Adam Sanders, Akiva Romer-Segal, Alexandra Grant, Alysia Bailey, Andrew Fleming, Andrew McAllister, Angela Syrett, Ann Paula Bautista, Anne-Marie Krytiuk, Arinea Hermans, Belinda Ziroyan, Brandon Roy, Cara Adams, Cassandra Bielmeier, Chris James, Colleen Dauncey, Craig Winterburn, Devin Cecchetto, Elizabeth Rose Morriss, Emma Houlahan, Evan Ayer, Fionn Laird, Georgia Bennett, Gray Monczka, Izad Etemadi, Jade McLeod, Jeff Madden, Jenny Weisz, Jessica Ladd, Jessica Sherman, Joel Cumber, Joel Schaefer, Jordan Bell, Julia Ullrich, Kaeleigh Campbell, Kati Pearson, Katie Ready-Walters, Kelsi James, Kristi Woods, Clea McCaffrey, Kristin Weiss, Lily Librach, Lucas Kalechstein, Lynne Smythe, Mackenzie Herbst, Mariah Campos, Matt Murray, Matthew Reid, Mazzy Toporoski, Michelle Chiu, Mitch Wood, Masini McDermott, Natalie Spoozak, Nikki Kuehnel, Olivia Lee Farquhar, Phoebe Hu, Sierra Gibb, Scott Pietrangelo, Sydney Cochrane, Sydney Monteith, Taryn Wichenko, Zach Colangelo, and Zoe Brown

Participating Musicians:

Erik Larson, Jamie Bird, Kevin Wong, Trevor Patt and Wayne Gwillim

For more info on GROW visit https://colleenandakiva.com/