The Montreal English Theatre Awards 2020 Nominees Announced

The Montreal English Theatre Awards Committee announced the nominees for this year's Awards Ceremony.

For the first time in its history, the Montreal English Theatre Awards Committee announced the nominees for this year's Awards Ceremony during a live streamed event.

The Montreal English Theatre Awards (METAs) recognize and celebrate the outstanding artistic work of the individuals and companies that comprise Montreal's English Theatre community. Established in 2012, the peer-juried awards exist to promote professional and emerging English theatre artists and companies, to heighten their visibility both regionally and beyond, and to elevate the level of critical discourse about theatre in Montreal amongst artists and with the community at large.



This season was completely unprecedented due to COVID-19 and the cancelation of public gatherings in the spring and summer months. Despite this upheaval, 17 productions were registered for the METAs during the 2019-2020 season. The METAs Jury has selected a robust 75 nominations, and will be awarding 18 trophies at the Ceremony: 16 peer-juried-awards and 2 honorary awards.

This year's 8th annual Ceremony, presented in partnership with the Conseil des arts de Montréal, will take place on Sunday, November 8th and will be streamed live.



The full list of nominees follows.



Outstanding Lead Performance - Actor

Andreas Apergis - Small Mouth Sounds

Stephen Booth - Fear of Missing Out

Bruce Dinsmore - Billy Bishop Goes to War

Matthew Kabwe - MOB

Paul Van Dyck - Going Up

Outstanding Lead Performance - Actress

Kelly Craig - Going up

Alex Petrachuk - Chattermarks

Adrianne Richards - MOB

Amelia Sargisson - Paradise Lost

Warona Setshwaelo - Small Mouth Sounds

Outstanding Supporting Performance - Actor

Nick Carpenter - Billy Bishop Goes to War

Marcel Jeannin - Paradise Lost

Amir Sàm Nakhjavani - Winter's Daughter

Dakota Jamal Wellman - Simone, Half and Half

Jake Wilkinson - Paradise Lost

Outstanding Supporting Performance - Actress

Susan Bain - MOB

Rebecca Gibian - Paradise Lost

Alexandra Laferrière - Simone, Half and Half

Julie Tamiko Manning - Paradise Lost

Jennifer Roberts - Simone, Half and Half

Outstanding Ensemble

Mythic - Julia McLellan, Heather McGuigan, Jessica Gallant, James Daly, Aadin Church, Patrick Park, Jacob Sheffield, Matt Raffy, Kathline Greco, Megan Brydon, Alexia Gourd & Eva Petris

Persephone Bound - Léda Davies, Eric Nyland & Jed Tomlinson)

The Water Chronicles - Stephen Booth, Chloe Giddings & Chadia Kikondjo

Outstanding Set Design

Sophie El-Assaad - The Water Chronicles

Bruno-Pierre Houle - Small Mouth Sounds

James Lavoie - MOB

Félix Poirier - Please Thrill Me

Diana Uribe - Persephone Bound

Outstanding Costume Design

Louise Bourret - Mythic

Sophie El-Assaad - Chattermarks

Sophie El-Assaad - Small Mouth Sounds

Sophie El-Assaad - The Water Chronicles

Anne-Sophie Gaudet - Please Thrill Me



Outstanding Lighting Design

Julie Basse - Alice and the World We Live In

Martin Sirois - MOB

Martin Sirois - Persephone Bound

Martin Sirois - Small Mouth Sounds

Ted Stafford - Please Thrill Me

Outstanding Sound Design and / or Music Composition

Devon Bate - Chattermarks

Nick Carpenter - Billy Bishop Goes to War

Rob Denton - Small Mouth Sounds

Oran Eldor, Nick Burgess & Lucie Cauchon - Mythic

Nataq Huault & Sean Nicholas Savage - Please Thrill Me



Outstanding Contribution to Theatre

Aerial Circus Team - Persephone Bound

Chris Campbell - MOB - (Translation)

Haui - Simone, Half and Half - (Video Design)

Purple Divine - Going Up - (Site Specific/Immersive Production)

Band - Mythic - (Live Music)

Band - Please Thrill Me - (Live Music)

Outstanding New Text (Original or Adaptation)

Michaela Di Cesare - Fear of Missing Out

Kiki Dranias - Going Up

Christine Rodriguez - Simone, Half and Half



Outstanding Emerging Artist(s) - Performance

Chloe Bilodeau - Blue Stockings

Stephen Booth - Fear of Missing Out / The Water Chronicles

Chadia Kikonjo - Fear of Missing Out / The Water Chronicles

Darragh Mondoux - Blue Stockings

Jake Wilkinson - Paradise Lost



Outstanding Emerging Artist(s) - Production

Kiki Dranias - Going Up - (Playwright and Producer)

Mahalia Golnosh Tahririha - Paradise Lost - (Assistant Direction)

HeatherEllen Strain - Small Mouth Sounds (Stage Management)

Jaclyn Turner - Winter's Daughter - (Projection Design)



Outstanding Direction

Sophie Cadieux - Please Thrill Me

Dean Patrick Fleming - Billy Bishop Goes To War

Zach Fraser - The Water Chronicles

Caitlin Murphy - Small Mouth Sounds

Andrew Shaver - MOB

Jen Viens - Going Up



Outstanding Independent Production

Chattermarks - Cabal Theatre

Going Up - Purple Divine

Please Thrill Me - Ballet Opéra Pantomime

Outstanding PACT Production

Presented in partnership with the Conseil des arts de Montréal

MOB - Centaur Theatre Company

Paradise Lost - Centaur Theatre Company

Persephone Bound - Geordie Theatre, Imago Theatre & Screaming Goats Collective

Small Mouth Sounds - Segal Centre for Performing Arts

The Water Chronicles - Geordie Theatre

In addition to the preceding juried awards, the following honorary awards will be bestowed during the live streaming METAs Ceremony on November 8th. These awards are community nominated and chosen by a small jury of peers.





Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Award

Presented in partnership with the Conseil des arts de Montréal

Established to encourage practices of access and inclusion, the EDI recognizes those who embrace the range of cultures, identities, and abilities that make up and enrich our city.



Unsung Hero of the Theatre (UHOT) Award

Celebrating those in our community who too rarely get the public recognition they deserve, the UHOT honours a deserving member of a production or administrative team working behind the scenes.



We are currently accepting submissions for both honorary awards until October 18th: http://metas.ca/awards/honorary-awards/ .

Shows View More Montreal Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You