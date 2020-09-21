The Montreal English Theatre Awards 2020 Nominees Announced
For the first time in its history, the Montreal English Theatre Awards Committee announced the nominees for this year's Awards Ceremony during a live streamed event.
The Montreal English Theatre Awards (METAs) recognize and celebrate the outstanding artistic work of the individuals and companies that comprise Montreal's English Theatre community. Established in 2012, the peer-juried awards exist to promote professional and emerging English theatre artists and companies, to heighten their visibility both regionally and beyond, and to elevate the level of critical discourse about theatre in Montreal amongst artists and with the community at large.
This season was completely unprecedented due to COVID-19 and the cancelation of public gatherings in the spring and summer months. Despite this upheaval, 17 productions were registered for the METAs during the 2019-2020 season. The METAs Jury has selected a robust 75 nominations, and will be awarding 18 trophies at the Ceremony: 16 peer-juried-awards and 2 honorary awards.
This year's 8th annual Ceremony, presented in partnership with the Conseil des arts de Montréal, will take place on Sunday, November 8th and will be streamed live.
The full list of nominees follows.
Outstanding Lead Performance - Actor
- Andreas Apergis - Small Mouth Sounds
- Stephen Booth - Fear of Missing Out
- Bruce Dinsmore - Billy Bishop Goes to War
- Matthew Kabwe - MOB
- Paul Van Dyck - Going Up
Outstanding Lead Performance - Actress
- Kelly Craig - Going up
- Alex Petrachuk - Chattermarks
- Adrianne Richards - MOB
- Amelia Sargisson - Paradise Lost
- Warona Setshwaelo - Small Mouth Sounds
Outstanding Supporting Performance - Actor
- Nick Carpenter - Billy Bishop Goes to War
- Marcel Jeannin - Paradise Lost
- Amir Sàm Nakhjavani - Winter's Daughter
- Dakota Jamal Wellman - Simone, Half and Half
- Jake Wilkinson - Paradise Lost
Outstanding Supporting Performance - Actress
- Susan Bain - MOB
- Rebecca Gibian - Paradise Lost
- Alexandra Laferrière - Simone, Half and Half
- Julie Tamiko Manning - Paradise Lost
- Jennifer Roberts - Simone, Half and Half
Outstanding Ensemble
- Mythic - Julia McLellan, Heather McGuigan, Jessica Gallant, James Daly, Aadin Church, Patrick Park, Jacob Sheffield, Matt Raffy, Kathline Greco, Megan Brydon, Alexia Gourd & Eva Petris
- Persephone Bound - Léda Davies, Eric Nyland & Jed Tomlinson)
- The Water Chronicles - Stephen Booth, Chloe Giddings & Chadia Kikondjo
Outstanding Set Design
- Sophie El-Assaad - The Water Chronicles
- Bruno-Pierre Houle - Small Mouth Sounds
- James Lavoie - MOB
- Félix Poirier - Please Thrill Me
- Diana Uribe - Persephone Bound
Outstanding Costume Design
- Louise Bourret - Mythic
- Sophie El-Assaad - Chattermarks
- Sophie El-Assaad - Small Mouth Sounds
- Sophie El-Assaad - The Water Chronicles
- Anne-Sophie Gaudet - Please Thrill Me
Outstanding Lighting Design
- Julie Basse - Alice and the World We Live In
- Martin Sirois - MOB
- Martin Sirois - Persephone Bound
- Martin Sirois - Small Mouth Sounds
- Ted Stafford - Please Thrill Me
Outstanding Sound Design and / or Music Composition
- Devon Bate - Chattermarks
- Nick Carpenter - Billy Bishop Goes to War
- Rob Denton - Small Mouth Sounds
- Oran Eldor, Nick Burgess & Lucie Cauchon - Mythic
- Nataq Huault & Sean Nicholas Savage - Please Thrill Me
Outstanding Contribution to Theatre
- Aerial Circus Team - Persephone Bound
- Chris Campbell - MOB - (Translation)
- Haui - Simone, Half and Half - (Video Design)
- Purple Divine - Going Up - (Site Specific/Immersive Production)
- Band - Mythic - (Live Music)
- Band - Please Thrill Me - (Live Music)
Outstanding New Text (Original or Adaptation)
- Michaela Di Cesare - Fear of Missing Out
- Kiki Dranias - Going Up
- Christine Rodriguez - Simone, Half and Half
Outstanding Emerging Artist(s) - Performance
- Chloe Bilodeau - Blue Stockings
- Stephen Booth - Fear of Missing Out / The Water Chronicles
- Chadia Kikonjo - Fear of Missing Out / The Water Chronicles
- Darragh Mondoux - Blue Stockings
- Jake Wilkinson - Paradise Lost
Outstanding Emerging Artist(s) - Production
- Kiki Dranias - Going Up - (Playwright and Producer)
- Mahalia Golnosh Tahririha - Paradise Lost - (Assistant Direction)
- HeatherEllen Strain - Small Mouth Sounds (Stage Management)
- Jaclyn Turner - Winter's Daughter - (Projection Design)
Outstanding Direction
- Sophie Cadieux - Please Thrill Me
- Dean Patrick Fleming - Billy Bishop Goes To War
- Zach Fraser - The Water Chronicles
- Caitlin Murphy - Small Mouth Sounds
- Andrew Shaver - MOB
- Jen Viens - Going Up
Outstanding Independent Production
- Chattermarks - Cabal Theatre
- Going Up - Purple Divine
- Please Thrill Me - Ballet Opéra Pantomime
Outstanding PACT Production
Presented in partnership with the Conseil des arts de Montréal
- MOB - Centaur Theatre Company
- Paradise Lost - Centaur Theatre Company
- Persephone Bound - Geordie Theatre, Imago Theatre & Screaming Goats Collective
- Small Mouth Sounds - Segal Centre for Performing Arts
- The Water Chronicles - Geordie Theatre
In addition to the preceding juried awards, the following honorary awards will be bestowed during the live streaming METAs Ceremony on November 8th. These awards are community nominated and chosen by a small jury of peers.
Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Award
Presented in partnership with the Conseil des arts de Montréal
Established to encourage practices of access and inclusion, the EDI recognizes those who embrace the range of cultures, identities, and abilities that make up and enrich our city.
Unsung Hero of the Theatre (UHOT) Award
Celebrating those in our community who too rarely get the public recognition they deserve, the UHOT honours a deserving member of a production or administrative team working behind the scenes.
We are currently accepting submissions for both honorary awards until October 18th: http://metas.ca/awards/honorary-awards/ .