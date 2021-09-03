La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines Announces 2021-22 Season

La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines has unveiled its 31st season.

Nearly 25 shows will be presented during the 2021-2022 season, bringing together more than 150 artists and accomplices (designers, performers, etc.), mostly from Montreal but also from Québec, Rouyn-Noranda, Toronto, Calgary, Paris and Londres.

All disciplines will be represented: dance, theater, music, circus, performance... but above all, faithful to its mandate, La Chapelle will offer projects with hybrid forms, experiments and creations for the most part novel.

The company will also find its recurring events, the Salons acoustiques, the Queer Performance Camp and L'Autre Cirque, for which the details of the program will be communicated later.

The La Chapelle season also includes 12 weeks of technical residencies offered to artists, Récréations, an introductory educational program to contemporary performing arts for elementary school students, and La Chapelle More Bilingual Than Ever, a surtitling program from French to English and from English to French, supported for the fourth year in a row by the Cole Foundation.

The season will open, from September 11 to September 18, with multidisciplinary artist ELLE BARBARA, presented by Danse-Cité. Her new creation, AyiboboTM III: Little Dollhouse on the Prairie, is heralded as an experimental work combining forms of popular culture and storytelling with a reflection on Voodoo spirituality, while imagining and unveiling queer and trans expression and its points of intersection.

Then, on September 24 and 25, the elusive PETER JAMES will do as he pleases and present a 5-hour solo performance, EXORCISME / RE/DAM/TION / EXTATIQUE. He will be accompanied for this by a few loyal collaborators.

Visual artists and musicians / performers GENEVIÈVE ET MATTHIEU will leave their Abitibi-Témiscamingue region for a few evenings between October 12 and 15 to present, as part of the Phénomena festival, M. Gros, which will try to stage an artistic flora through the use of spy scenarios led by metamorphic characters, living sculptures and an eclectic sound environment.

JOSIANE BERNIER will travel from Quebec City on October 25, 26 and 29 to join Montrealer NICOLAS CANTIN in CATAPULTE, at the crossroads of performance and installation.

MELANIE DEMERS will then return to the La Chapelle's stage from November 29 to December 4 for Confession Publique, a solo with ANGELIQUE WILLKIE as muse.

From December 13 to 17, MYKALLE BIELINSKI, alone on stage on a bicycle that produces the electricity for the show, will apply, in Warm up, degrowth to her art.

In the Winter

Two shows will be presented as part of the Wildside Festival, affiliated with the Centaur Theater. First, on January 10, 11 and 13, JEAN BUI and SYDNEY McMANUS will attempt, in 1, 2, maybe 3, to coexist in a space where bodies, fabrics and objects intermingle in incongruous situations. ETIENNE LEPAGE and FREDERICK GRAVEL will then, from January 17 to January 21, deploy the notion of the worst in Logic of the Worst, the English version of the highly acclaimed Logique du pire, created at the FTA in 2016.

We will offer rendezvous with music starting on February 2, thanks to the WARHOL DERVISH QUATUOR, around 5 famous Beethoven quartets each presented on a different evening and associated, in the second part of each event, to a contemporary music or pop music artist.

Pop again it will be question of on February 8, 9 and 10, with VIVEK SHRAYA who, in How To Fail As A Popstar, will tell his story as a reflection on the power of pop culture, dreams, disappointments and self-determination.

Still in February, Danse-Cité will once again present two artists. ANDREW TURNER, from the 16th to the 19th, with 18 P_R_A_C_T_I_C_E_S, will explore the "I" as a collection of weird and truncated fictions. BRICE NOESER will offer, from the 24th to the 27th, Direction assistée, a choreography carried by four people who distribute roles among themselves and challenge each other in order to experience the twists and turns of language.

After the much noticed Un temps pour tout, created at La Chapelle in 2019 and repeated during the last edition of the FTA, SOVANN ROCHON-PROM TEP will present, from March 7 to March 11, his new piece, Sam & Angèle, between music, dance and visual art, an exploration of pleasure, the sacred, self-esteem and doubt, where the notion of identity is dissected.

In the Spring

From March 17 to March 22, FRANÇOIS BLOUIN will offer us, with En attendant Œdipe, a tragicomic solo through theatre, documentary and, most seriously, the clown.

The theme of cyber-encounters will be addressed, from March 31 to April 3, in L'amour au 21e siècle (selon wikiHow), a show designed by the LES COMPAGNONS BAROQUES collective, in which everyone seeks to stage themselves in order to bargain our precious desire for love.

From April 7 to April 12, CEDRIC DELORME-BOUCHARD will adapt for the stage, with all his light craftsmanship, the science-fiction novel Les employés, written by the Danish author Olga Ravn.

Then, on April 19, 22 and 23, the company welcomes the circus, in its most hybrid and transversal form, with the first creation of NOAH NIELSEN and SANDY TUGWOOD, Sandy and Noah, which will oscillate between ritual and fantasy.

On April 28, 29 and 30, ENORA RIVIÈRE, BENOIST BOUVOT and VINCENT LEGAULT will co-sign manifestment, a meeting between a performer, two musicians and many other people, stories and things.

SIMON PORTIGAL will collaborate, from May 9 to May 13, with five Montreal artists for lcr.i.group/2019-2022, an experiment with choreography as a simple social algorithm.

ELLEN FUREY and Malik Nashad Sharpe will create in May High Bed Lower Castle, a dance piece deepening their research into an aesthetic of difference and autonomy.

To conclude this 31st season near the end of spring, NAISHI WANG will come from Toronto to present Face to Face, a duo that will explore the complexity of the human emotions that lie behind each of our exchanges.