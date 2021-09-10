JM Canada to Present Virtual Concert MOMENTS MUSICAUX
In keeping with its tradition of uncovering young talent, Jeunesses Musicales Canada (JM Canada) will present Moments musicaux, a virtual concert series featuring 10 Canadian artists and ensembles.
Recorded at JM Canada's André Bourbeau House, these select 40-minute concerts are available for free in the Media Library section of the organization's website for a year.
These artists stood out during competitions, concerts and selection panels. "In the past year, I've heard artists who charmed me with their passion, interpretation and creativity. I want to support them in their journey and give them the opportunity to gain exposure," says Danièle LeBlanc, Executive and Artistic Director.
JM Canada wanted to provide artists with professional experience through these concerts. Artists can develop their recording skills while expressing their creativity in an environment where performances in front of an audience are still few and far between and where digital technology is fast becoming a powerful ally.
Moments musicaux artists
You are invited to discover these talented artists:
- Xiaoyu Liu, piano
- Tommy Dupuis, guitar
- Klara Martel-Laroche, soprano
- Les Barocudas, Marie Nadeau-Tremblay (violin), Ryan Gallagher (viola da gamba), Charles Laliberté (harpsichord)
- Antoine Malette-Chénier, harp
- Lindsay Bryden, flute
- Trio de l'Île, Uliana Drugova (violin), Dominique Beauséjour-Ostiguy (cello), Patil Harboyan (piano)
- Louis-Benoît Caron, clarinet
- Cobalt Quartet, Simon Alexandre (violin 1), Aliza Thibodeau (violin 2), Benjamin Rota (viola), François Leclerc (cello)
- Yuyang Xie, piano