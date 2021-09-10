JM Canada to Present Virtual Concert MOMENTS MUSICAUX

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

In keeping with its tradition of uncovering young talent, Jeunesses Musicales Canada (JM Canada) will present Moments musicaux, a virtual concert series featuring 10 Canadian artists and ensembles.

Recorded at JM Canada's André Bourbeau House, these select 40-minute concerts are available for free in the Media Library section of the organization's website for a year.

These artists stood out during competitions, concerts and selection panels. "In the past year, I've heard artists who charmed me with their passion, interpretation and creativity. I want to support them in their journey and give them the opportunity to gain exposure," says Danièle LeBlanc, Executive and Artistic Director.

JM Canada wanted to provide artists with professional experience through these concerts. Artists can develop their recording skills while expressing their creativity in an environment where performances in front of an audience are still few and far between and where digital technology is fast becoming a powerful ally.

Moments musicaux artists

You are invited to discover these talented artists: