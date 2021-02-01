Infinithéâtre Announces Valentine's Day Event FOURPLAY

Whether you see yourself and your significant other as Romeo & Juliet, Porgy & Bess, Tony & Maria, Will & Jack, Lois Lane & Superman, Lucy & Ricky, Han Solo & Princess Leia, Tara & Willow, Ross & Rachel, Robin Hood & Maid Marian, Carrie & Mr. Big, Rhett & Scarlett, or enjoy watching them while flying solo, infinithéâtre's got a sweetheart of an evening lined up for you on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Hosted by the charismatic Ellen David, four playwrights read excerpts from their plays and four musicians serenade with their songs of love. In the midst of this curfewed, wintry cold, infinithéâtre invites all arts lovers to snuggle into their sofas, pour a glass of something divine and join them this Valentine's Day for FourPlay, a seductive 5 à 7 with music and tantalizing texts by some of Québec's finest artists. Creativity can't be stopped; Season 23 continues in this live, digital performance with two popular infinithéâtre events shacking up together; a teaser for The Pipeline until theatregoers are welcomed in person, and the annual fundraiser. All proceeds support new Québec play development initiatives for ever-widening audiences.

Make it a date... infinithéâtre wants you to be their special someone this Valentine's Day

"In the midst of a season in which cultural activities are understandably limited and people are off in their separate corners, infinithéâtre wants to bring communities together to celebrate and honour our resilient local artists, artisans and businesses," said new Artistic Director Zach Fraser.

"Did my heart love till now? Forswear it, sight! For I ne'er saw true beauty till this night." The playwrights: Mishka Lavigne, Quebec Writers' Federation Playwriting Prize (Albumen); Arthur Holden, Write-On-Q! honourable mention (Beloved); Alex Poch-Goldin, Write-On-Q! honourable mention (The Trial of William Shakespeare); and Michaela Di Cesare, offering a sneak-peak into her newest play (Oppression Remedy).

"If music be the food of love, play on." Live music featuring: the smooth hip-hop of Justin Johnson (Just J); suave singer-songwriter Ariel Ridgeway (Faux Chic); Julie Choi, pianist extraordinaire (from King of Canada); and virtuoso violinist Pavel Denisov.

Officiating the loads of door prizes and the silent auction, including theatre tickets, restaurant meals, books, albums, booze, a hotel stay, artwork and floral bouquets, is Canada's longest-serving Prime Minister (King of Canada's Brian Dooley) alongside the company's esteemed AD emeritus (the newly-relaxed Guy Sprung).

FourPlay 5 à 7 tickets (all include a tax receipt):

Cupid $25 (students/arts workers); FourPlay + access to door prizes

Nymph $50; FourPlay + access to door prizes, $10 discount on a future infinithéâtre production, an infinithéâtre magnet

Aphrodite $250 - Artistic Director's Special Delivery Valentine's Gift Pack; FourPlay + access to door prizes, a nice bottle of something special, chocolates, a limited-edition infinithéâtre mug, $10 discount on a future infinithéâtre production, an infinithéâtre magnet.

To get in some on FourPlay, press here for tickets. A Zoom link will be sent out before the Feb. 14 event.

For information: box-office 514 987-1774 ext. 104. Check the website for updated prize list.

Zoom doors open 15 minutes before the show to see the silent auction and door prizes, and will stay open after the show for those who want to chat.

For those who can't make it but would like to support the company, donations are gratefully appreciated.

Infinithéâtre is dedicated to staging theatre that is as entertaining as it is relevant. Great theatre begins with great writing. The most effective way to put the challenges, diversity and possibilities of our contemporary life on the stage is by seeking out and developing original plays by our own Québec and Indigenous playwrights. Please read infinithéâtre's full mandate here.