Imago Theatre's ARTISTA Applications are Open

ARTISTA is Imago Theatre's free mentorship program for young women* that nurtures collective empowerment through theatrical experimentation. ARTISTA supports young women to take their stories onto public platforms. With support from professional artist mentors, ARTISTA builds independence and confidence in artistic craftsmanship and offers insight into the diverse facets of Montreal's theatre industry.

The application deadline is January 3rd, 2021

*Imago Theatre promotes an inclusive definition of women which includes all people who experience the world as womxn; trans women, cis-women, as well as non-binary people who are comfortable in a space that centres the experiences of womxn.

ARTISTA is a safe environment to explore personal, artistic and creative development. This seventh annual session will take place online from January 25th to May 21st, 2020.

ARTISTA is for women between the ages of 16-21 who have an interest in exploring theatre, collaborating, and learning about the art and profession of theatre.

Participants do not need to have previous theatre or arts experience to participate in the program. We strongly encourage applications from differently abled individuals, neurodivergent individuals, BIPOC individuals, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. We prioritize applications from individuals without the financial or parental support to pursue arts mentorship.

Shows View More Montreal Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You