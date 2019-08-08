Halifax Theatre Seeks Playwrights For New Program

Eastern Front Theatre, in association with Playwrights Atlantic Resource Centre and Theatre Nova Scotia, is seeking submissions for their newly created RBC Emerging Playwrights Program. Starting in September 2019, this program will help four new Atlantic Canadian playwrights to develop work guided by a dramaturge, an established playwright mentor and other theatre professionals. Eastern Front Theatre will present the works at a public reading at EFT's annual STAGES Theatre Festival in May 2020.

The RBC Emerging Playwright Program is an initiative made possible by the generosity and support of the RBC Foundation's Emerging Artists Project. Michelle Clare, RBC Regional Vice President, Metro Halifax says, "Supporting the arts is a long-standing priority of ours at RBC. We recognize the important role the arts play in building vibrant communities, fostering diversity and inclusion, and encouraging a culture of creativity and innovation. The RBC Emerging Artist Project helps artists bridge the gap from emerging to established, and supports organizations that provide the best opportunities to advance artists' careers. That's why we are proud to partner with Eastern Front Theatre on the RBC Emerging Playwrights Program."

Eastern Front's Playwrights Program has been created to provide assistance in the form of resources, mentorship and professional support, to those who are just starting their journey. Anyone in Atlantic Canada is encouraged to apply to the program, especially Nova Scotia playwrights who reflect the diversity of Atlantic Canadian communities.

For over 25 years, Eastern Front Theatre has been committed to sharing Atlantic Canadian stories on Halifax stages, including over 15 world premieres. Playwrights Atlantic Resource Centre is pleased to offer expertise to this program to assist in the development of new work. Theatre Nova Scotia is proud to support its individual and organizational members, honouring their talent and dedication to their craft. Artistic Producer of Eastern Front, Sam Rosenthal says, "We are grateful to the RBC Foundation for helping us give these young artists an opportunity for growth and development. We look forward to showcasing their work to the community over the coming year."

Please visit easternfronttheatre.com for more information regarding submission.

All submissions are due on September 15, 2019.

Now in its 27th season, Eastern Front Theatre is dedicated to the development, production and promotion of Atlantic Canadian theatre artists.





Related Articles Shows View More Montreal Stories

More Hot Stories For You