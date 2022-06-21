Festival D'été De Québec Announces Additions To The Program

The BLEUFEU team has announced that programming for the 54th Festival d 'été de Québec (FEQ) is now complete.

This morning the team unveils the lineup for Extras FEQ presented by Bell, the content of the Youth Series presented by Le Lait, and several other surprises, including a change to the Bell Stage set design. Extras FEQ presented by Bell Building on the success of 2019, the late-night series returns to the Armoury under the banner Extras FEQ presented by Bell. The series will start July 7 with Montreal-based electro-soul-hip hop band, Busty and the Bass, followed by Canadian-American country artist Meghan Patrick on Friday, July 8, the flamboyant 2019 winner of Prix Espoir FEQ, Les Louanges on Saturday, July 9, and Toronto-based hip-hop artist Jazz Cartier on Sunday, July 10.

Night owls are in for a fabulous 90s nostalgia evening with the Spin Doctors on Monday, July 11, funk ensemble Five Alarm Funk on Tuesday, July 12, electro producer Félix Cartal on Wednesday, July 13, the biggest DJ in Columbia, Alex Sensation, on Thursday, July 14 after his appearance on the Bell stage earlier in the evening. And for the phenomenal closing weekend we welcome Montreal's Bran Van 3000 on Friday, July 15, indie rock band Death from Above 1979 on July 16th and the incredible showmen of July Talk on Sunday, July 17.

Programming additions While making these announcements, the Festival would like to communicate some last-minute programming changes and additions. First, on the Bell Stage, singer Becky G will play the 8 p.m. slot on July 14, following DJ Alex Sensation. The young Mexican-born American star will warm up the stage for Luis Fonsi, the headliner for this very first Latin night on the Plains. Also on the Bell Stage, rapper Ludacris joins the hip-hop party on July 10, replacing 2 Chainz. Then on Friday, Oscar les Vacances, French singer and multi-instrumentalist, will kick off July 15 on the Hydro-Québec stage. July 16, starring Rage Against the Machine, will open at 7 pm to the sound of the legendary Vulgaires Machins., replacing Grandson due to a scheduling conflict, and on the Hydro-Québec stage, FùGù Mango, scheduled to perform at 7:20 p.m., will be replaced by Toronto funk band, The Soul Motivators.

Carte Blanche nights The return of the full-scale Festival also means the return of Carte Blanche nights to the Bell Stage! And because the FEQ doesn't do anything halfway, not one, but three Carte Blanche nights will fire up the Plains this summer. To open the 54th edition, the first Carte Blanche goes to Charlotte Cardin, with a show created especially for the occasion. With a visual concept that promises a major wow effect and the creative team behind Phoenix tour (Thibaut Duverneix from Gentilhomme) in charge, the night is sure to be filled with memorable moments. Then on Tuesday, July 12, Loud lands on the Plains for a show to be remembered. With the talented Marcella Grimaud as artistic director (Marie-Mai, Jean Leloup, Cirque du Soleil, etc.) and several guests on stage, expect an intense evening in the spirit of his stadium concerts. At the end of the Festival, Half Moon Run heads into uncharted territory with an artistic director at the helm, a first for the band. They hired director, composer and musician Pilou to sign what will be his first artistic direction. A force in the music world, Pilou has collaborated with countless Quebec artists, including Jorane, Elisapie Isaac and Ariane Moffatt. Having never before invited guest artists to perform with them, Half Moon Run goes for another first, inviting two renowned performers from the Francophone world.

Youth Series presented by Le Lait The Youth Series presented by Le Lait features free shows on Saturdays and Sundays, July 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 11 am, and entertainment from 10 am to 1 pm at Place de l 'Assembly-Nationale. The Hydro-Québec stage awaits with the best of fun-filled activities for kids. Saturday, July 9, see Les coups de coeur d 'Ari Cui Cui, Sunday, July 10, the popular Arthur l 'Aventurier arrives, Saturday, July 16th, fun with Brimballe on the Flavour Route is on the agenda, and Sunday, July 17, youngsters have a rendezvous with Caillou. Entertainment and a variety of activities on the site, including Calcium the mascot, the photo space, the La Folle Tablée ice cream stand, the Solid Liquid Squad and many other surprises.

New Bell Stage design This year, a new supplier for the Bell Stage has created a scenic layout that will enhance the experience for festivalgoers and performers. The new design adds 2 screens to the sides of the stage for a total of 5 screens. Festivalgoers will enjoy an optimized visual experience, no matter where they are on the site. The new shallower stage with a lower floor will bring artists closer to the crowd, giving festivalgoers at the front a better view of our headliners. The time required to assemble and disassemble the new Bell Stage will be reduced by 10 days, a definite advantage for the Festival's production teams.

BLEUFEU, event organizer and show promoter, delivers festive and inspiring experiences including Festival d 'été de Québec (FEQ), Toboggan - New Years nights, and St-Roch XP, in addition to presenting hundreds of shows year-round at the Imperial Bell and another future venue. This new umbrella brand oversees a variety of existing NPOs that are already benchmarks in the industry for the quality of their products. It has more than 60 permanent employees and hires nearly 500 contractors each year, as well as hundreds of volunteers. To learn more, visit BLEUFEU.com BLEUFEU would like to thank our generous public and private partners, without whom the Festival d 'été de Québec would not be possible.

Festival d'été de Québec, presented by Bell in collaboration with Coors Light, will take place from July 6 to 17, 2022. A BLEUFEU experience.