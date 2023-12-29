Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards

FIFTEEN DOGS Comes to the Segal Centre in March

Performances run March 31 - April 21, 2024 at the Sylvan Adams Theatre.

By: Dec. 29, 2023

A Segal Centre for Performing Arts & Crow's Theatre co-production of FIFTEEN DOGS is coming to Montreal in March. The production is adapted and directed for the stage by Marie Farsi, based on the novel by André Alexis. It was commissioned and originally produced by Crow’s Theatre, Toronto.

Performances run March 31 - April 21, 2024 at the Sylvan Adams Theatre.

Experience the acclaimed literary journey that has captured the hearts of readers worldwide in a captivating stage adaptation inspired by the Giller® Prize-winning novel, Fifteen Dogs. Unleash your imagination and join the pack in a tale that explores the limits of power, the intricacies of identity, and the unbreakable bonds of loyalty.

The gods Hermes and Apollo make a bet over a beer and grant 15 dogs human consciousness, watching from above as the pups discover the poetry and the pitfalls of complex thought and emotion. In this modern-day fable of fate, faith, love, and language, the pack must reckon with morality, mortality, and the profound relationships they share with humans.


