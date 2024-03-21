FIFTEEN DOGS Comes to The Segal Centre for Performing Arts This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will present a stage adaptation of the Giller® Prize-winning novel Fifteen Dogs by André Alexis. Commissioned and originally produced by Crow’s Theatre, the Segal production of this modern-day fable about what it truly means to be human is set to hit the Sylvan Adams Theatre stage from March 31, 2024, to April 21, 2024.

Adapted and directed by Marie Farsi, based on the novel by André Alexis, Fifteen Dogs follows the story of 15 canines who are granted human consciousness by the gods Hermes and Apollo. As the dogs navigate the complexities of thought and emotion, they must confront questions of morality, mortality, and their relationships with humans.

In addition to its compelling narrative, Fifteen Dogs offers a unique audience experience as the story is transposed to Montreal, offering an intimate, dog’s eye view of many beloved locations around the city.

Adaptor and Director Marie Farsi brings this story to life on stage with a talented cast featuring Amy Rutherford (Soulpepper’s A Streetcar Named Desire), Lucinda Davis(appeared in the Segal’s production of The Angel and the Sparrow), Davinder Malhi (Soulpepper and Stratford’s Casey and Diana), Oliver Dennis (Next Stage Festival’sBremen Town), David Reale (last seen at the Segal Centre in My Name Is Asher Lev), and Mirabella Sundar Singh (originated her role in the world premiere of Fifteen Dogs at Crow’s Theatre) in a range of captivating roles, of both the four and two-legged variety.

The run of Fifteen Dogs features one ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, April 13, 2024, and two audio-described performances scheduled for Sunday, April 14, 2024. The Segal Centre is committed to providing accessibility tools and resources, such as Braille bar menus and visual stories, to enhance the theatergoing experience for all patrons.

“There’s a reason this play was completely sold out in Toronto. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, Fun Home, The Kite Runner… as far as adaptations of contemporary novels into plays goes, count Fifteen Dogs among the best. It will take you entirely by surprise while leaving your heart and mind very full. This play is about so much more than dogs, it’s a powerful reflection on our shared human experience,” says Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

