En Piste And The Conseil Des Arts De Montréal Create Quebec's First Circus Arts Recognition Awards

Each award will be accompanied by a $2,500 grant offered by the Conseil des arts de Montréal. These are the first circus arts-specific prizes to be awarded in Quebec.

Mar. 28, 2023  
En Piste, the National Circus Arts Alliance, and the Conseil des arts de Montréal has announced the creation of circus arts recognition awards which will be granted to three members of the circus arts community whose passionate work, accomplishments, and commitment have left lasting marks and have contributed to the positioning of Montreal as the international capital of circus arts. Each award will be accompanied by a $2,500 grant offered by the Conseil des arts de Montréal. These are the first circus arts-specific prizes to be awarded in Quebec.

The awards will be presented at 7 Fingers, during the 5@7Cirque following the AGM Forum and the Digital Event, on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 5 pm.

In the post-pandemic context, the awards aim to reinforce solidarity, to renew ties and connections, and to reward and celebrate the contributions of circus artists, artisans, and cultural workers who deserve recognition for their work. The awards are intended to:

- highlight the exceptional contributions of individuals working in the circus milieu;

- recognize leadership, innovation, creativity, and commitment to the field;

- offer peer recognition;

- nurture a sense of unity and pride;

- acknowledge excellence in the field.

A pre-selection committee of five peers has chosen ten nominees who stand out thanks to their overall achievements, the quality of their work, their contributions to the development and advancement of the circus field, and their commitment to equity and inclusion. They are Yamoussa Bangoura, Eliane Bonin, Françoise Boudreault, Antoine Carabinier Lépine, Shana Carroll, Yves Dagenais, Soizick Hébert, Melissa Holland, Rémi Jacques, Victor Fomine.

These nominations were submitted to an electronic vote by En Piste members, until March 28. The three nominees who receive the most votes will receive a recognition award on April 3 in the presence of the circus community.

Pre-selection committee comments and biographical notes: https://enpiste.qc.ca/fr/prixd...

En Piste thanks the Conseil des arts de Montréal for its generous support of this initiative, as well as its partner The 7 Fingers.



