EXITS Announces At The Montreal Fringe Festival, June 7-16

Following a reading in The Caisse de la Culture Queer Reading Series, C.A.S.T. is proud to present Exits, premiering at the St. Ambroise Fringe Festival June 7-16th at Mainline Theatre.

Written by Ella Kohlmann, and directed by Madie Jolliffe, Exits is a queer coming-of-age play about Rachel, a 17-year-old girl who runs away from home with nothing but her school bag and a well-read copy of Moby Dick. Anxious, closeted, and being followed around by an apparition of her younger self that only she can see, Rachel is at the end of her rope. But when she meets Sam, an older girl doing graffiti in an alleyway downtown, she's convinced she's found her saviour. The ONLY play about a 17-year-old lesbian who's obsessed with a 625-page novel about whaling, Exits is a comedic, dramatic, nerdy, whimsical exploration of queer identity and growing up.

Exits was developed in collaboration with Playwright's Workshop Montreal, with dramaturgy by Jesse Stong at the Young Creators Unit. This production is produced by the Concordia Association of Students in Theatre. C.A.S.T. is a student group that is by and for theatre students. We try to support them in any way we can, as well as cultivate and promote a positive and inclusive community.

Tickets:

514-849-FEST (3378)

www.montrealfringe.ca/organizer/exits





Related Articles Shows View More Montreal Stories

More Hot Stories For You