Donald Rees to Star in AN ACT OF GOD at Mainline Theatre

Brave New Productions will present An Act of God at Mainline Theatre May 2nd, 3rd and 4th at 8:00 p.m.

The Creator of the Universe is coming to Montréal for the first time ever! God takes the stage in the form of Montréal actor Donald Rees in An Act of God: the divinely funny, critically acclaimed Broadway hit play by David Javerbaum, in which God and His devoted angels answer the deepest questions that have plagued mankind since creation... in just 90 minutes! He's finally arrived to set the record straight on everything we've got wrong... and He's not holding back!

An Act of God is based on the bestselling book The Last Testament: A Memoir, written by God Himself, and graciously transcribed by David Javerbaum. Javerbaum is a 13-time Emmy Award winner for his work as a head writer and executive producer for "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart". An Act of God is a scathing send-up of religion, and the power of God's influence in the modern world. After seeing this show, you'll undoubtedly be inspired to change the world -- if there's still a world to change!

Directed by Emma McQueen (33 Variations), Donald Rees (Buyer and Cellar) as God is joined by local favourites Steph McKenna (Rocky Horror) and Nir Guzinski (Transplant, To Catch A Killer) as God's favourite archangels Michael and Gabriel. This limited, three night only affair also celebrates the re-launch of Brave New Productions, who are returning to the stage after a production pause since the pandemic.

2024 is an extra special year for Brave New Productions, as it marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of the company. BNP is proud to be returning in full force as a well-loved part of the Montréal theatre landscape.

Please be advised that a good sense of humour is recommended, as the subject matter may be considered sensitive. This show is not recommended to those who are easily offended, particularly regarding religious humour.

