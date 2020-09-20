Dawson College Theatre Professor is No Longer Employed Following Harassment Allegations

It is currently unknown whether Sutton was fired or resigned.

Former Dawson College theatre professor Winston Sutton is no longer with the college following multiple harassment complaints from students, Montreal Gazette reports.

"The investigation into the very serious allegations against Winston Sutton of the Professional Theatre (Acting) Program has concluded," the college announced in a statement Friday. "Effective today, Winston Sutton is no longer employed by Dawson College."

It is currently unknown whether Sutton was fired or resigned.

This comes after several women came forward with new allegations this past month against Sutton, claiming psychological and sexual harassment and bullying.

More than 20 women spoke out in 2017 with allegations against him. At that time, he was suspended, then reinstated without an official response following an internal investigation.

"Clearly, what happened to some of our theatre students is in stark contrast to the values of Dawson College," director-general Richard Fillion wrote in Friday's statement. "We are committed to moving forward to prevent this from happening in the future. To those who have been hurt, I would like to offer our sincere and heartfelt apology and our commitment to change. Your complaints and messages are already leading to changes and are serving as a foundation for the way we move forward."

Read more on Montreal Gazette.

Shows View More Montreal Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You