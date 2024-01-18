Centaur Theatre Announces Funding From Governments

Centaur Theatre has announced a substantial funding commitment from both the Government of Canada and the Government of Québec.

This monumental investment signifies a bright and promising future for this iconic cultural institution. The collaboration between these two levels of government in supporting the renovation of Montréal's Centaur Theatre will usher in a new era marked by artistic excellence and enhanced accessibility. This investment underscores their unwavering dedication to fostering the arts and emphasizes the indispensable role that Centaur Theatre plays in the rich tapestry of Montréal's cultural landscape.



Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, announced an investment of $2.2 million in funding. Additionally, Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications of Québec, Minister Responsible for Youth, and Minister Responsible for the Outaouais Region, announced a substantial investment of $4 million in funding to ensure the success of Centaur Theatre's modernisation project. Recognising the vital role that Centaur Theatre plays in the cultural landscape of Montréal and Québec, the Government of Canada and the Government of Québec have demonstrated their unwavering support for the arts and the communities they serve.



Centaur Theatre, an iconic Quebec institution, holds a special place in Montréal's vibrant cultural scene. The infusion of funds from these governments will enable Centaur Theatre to embark on a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade, breathing new life into this cherished organisation.



The work, which will be carried out on the entire Centaur Theatre complex, includes replacing and raising the stage, replacing the lifting system, waterproofing the roof, waterproofing the foundations at the back, and replacing some of the electromechanical equipment.



This generous funding will enable Centaur Theatre, situated within the Montreal heritage site, in the original Stock Exchange, to undertake these essential upgrades, ensuring a bright and culturally rich future for all who engage with this iconic institution.



"This investment will help strengthen the accessibility, safety and quality of theatrical experiences for the Montréal community. I am convinced that this project will be an important milestone in our ongoing support for arts and culture, while also encouraging diversity and the vitality of the arts scene and community."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages



"The Centaur Theatre is a flagship venue for English-language theatre production, at the heart of Quebec's theatre scene and particularly of Montreal's artistic community. I am delighted to announce this major support, which will enable it to bring its buildings up to standard in order to ensure the long-term future of this cultural jewel and, at the same time, preserve its built heritage. Today's announcement demonstrates the Quebec government's commitment to maintaining the infrastructure essential to the dissemination and development of culture."

Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister responsible for Youth, Minister responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Outaouais regions.



"The Centaur Theatre is an important symbol of artistic vitality for Montreal's English-speaking community. We are proud to contribute to the upgrading of its buildings, which will add lustre to a unique heritage area of Old Montreal."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance and Minister responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers



"Centaur Theatre is deeply honoured by the generous support provided by Canadian Heritage and le ministère de la Culture et des Communications du Québec for this transformational renovation project, which will contribute to making the future of Centaur Theatre brilliantly creative, vibrantly dynamic, and fundamentally sustainable. Maintaining this beautiful heritage building and protecting its vocation as a viable theatre space would not be possible without the belief in our mission that represents the support from the governments of Canada and Québec. Centaur Theatre is committed to contributing to the vitality of the English community, giving voice to all the diverse communities throughout Montreal, whilst building bridges and fostering enduring relationships with our francophone colleagues of this extraordinary city."

– Eda Holmes, Artistic Director, and Hélène Turp, Executive Director, Centaur Theatre



Centaur Theatre, located in the heart of Old Montreal, tells stories on stage that expand our perceptions of the world. They believe theatre serves a vital role in creating a healthy, democratic, and progressive community by fostering an expansive spirit in artists and audiences by training a fresh lens on their human experiences.