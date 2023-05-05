BEAUTIFUL, POTUS, and More Set For The Segal Centre's 2023-2024 Theatre Season

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts launched their 2023-2024 Theatre season earlier today with a celebratory toast in their Lobby surrounded by Montreal theatre lovers. This stellar season of theatre brings two prestige shows that wowed audiences on Broadway and two groundswell Canadian hits that point to our country's vibrant future in the arts. These premium shows are happening in your own backyard at accessible prices.

In the fall, the first half of the season starts with Tony and Grammy- winning musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which brings the songbook of the incomparable singer-songwriter to life. That's followed by Boy Falls From The Sky, an insider's unflinching true story of what it takes to make it on Broadway starring Degrassi's Jake Epstein, who, coincidentally, originated the role of Carole King's husband in Beautiful.

In 2024, Fifteen Dogs, a co-production with Crow's Theatre, is a moving theatrical adaptation of the Giller Prize-winning novel by André Alexis, adapted and directed by Marie Farsi. It's a modern-day fable of fate and faith. Closing out this season is Broadway hit play: POTUS, Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, a raucous, caustic political dark comedy from the perspective of seven women trying to keep the president afloat.

"One of the best things I hear in my role is when someone visits the Segal Centre for the first time and they can't believe that there's premium, first-class theatre happening right under their nose, in their hometown. With this stunning season, I want the Segal Centre to be loud and proud: these shows are a big deal and on par with any top theatre, anywhere in the world. Yes, really," says Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

October 15 - November 5, 2023

Book by Douglas McGrath Words and Music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King | Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil

Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing Orchestrations, Vocal, and Incidental Music Arrangements by Steve Sidwell Directed by Kelly Thornton Musical Direction by Floydd Ricketts Choreography by Jaz Sealey with Tess Benger as Carole King

The inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember-and the story you'll never forget.

Lisa's Note:

"Only at the Segal Centre can you discover the magic of Broadway with the intimacy and pride of your local theatre. I can't wait for our space to come alive to the electrifying soundtrack of the astounding Carole King!"

A co-production with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre

Production Sponsor: Delmar

Boy Falls From The Sky

November 19 - December 10, 2023

Written and performed by Jake Epstein Directed by and developed with Robert McQueen

Jake Epstein's been "that guy from Degrassi", starred in the US National Tours of Spring Awakening and American Idiot, played Spider-Man on Broadway, and starred in the original production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Not bad for a kid from Toronto who dreamed about performing on Broadway ever since he was a child. But the thing about dreams is, they don't always go as planned. Through a series of entertaining and soul-baring stories and songs, Epstein shares the rejection, stage fright, and heartbreak behind a seemingly successful career in this showbiz tell-all. Boy Falls From The Sky is a must-see for anyone who's ever chased their dreams.

Lisa's Note:

"He may 'fall from the sky', but I can guarantee that you will fall for the charismatic and engaging Jake Epstein. Whether you're an artist or an art lover, Jake takes you on the rarely seen or talked-about journey of what it takes behind the scenes to become a Broadway star. His story will have you on the edge of your seat."

A Segal Centre presentation of a Talk Is Free Theatre production

Fifteen Dogs

March 31 - April 21, 2024

Adapted and directed for the stage by Marie Farsi Based on the novel Fifteen Dogs by André Alexis Commissioned and originally produced by Crow's Theatre

Based on the Giller prize-winning book!

Experience the acclaimed literary journey that has captured the hearts of readers worldwide in a captivating stage adaptation inspired by the Giller Prize-winning novel, Fifteen Dogs. Unleash your imagination and join the pack in a tale that explores the limits of power, the intricacies of identity, and the unbreakable bonds of loyalty. The gods Hermes and Apollo make a bet over a beer and grant 15 dogs human consciousness, watching from above as the pups discover the poetry and the pitfalls of complex thought and emotion. In this modern-day fable of fate, faith, love, and language, six actors embody the pack as they reckon with morality, mortality, and the profound relationships they share with humans.

Lisa's note:

"There's a reason this play was completely sold out in Toronto: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Kite Runner... as far as adaptations of contemporary novels into plays go, count Fifteen Dogs among the best. It will take you entirely by surprise while leaving your heart and mind very full. This play is about so much more than dogs, it's a powerful reflection on our shared human experience."

A Segal Centre and Crow's Theatre Co-production

POTUS, Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

May 12 - June 2, 2024

Written by Selina Fillinger Directed by Lisa Rubin

A #$@!% good time!

One four-letter word is about to rock the White House! When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. Veep meets House of Cards in this uproarious, side-splitting, and riotous comedy featuring seven high-flying and audacious performances!

Lisa's Note:

"The ingredients: seven badass women, jaw-dropping performances, non-stop laughter, gutsy and shocking content. The result is a recipe for the most buzzworthy show of our season. Not for the faint of heart! This play pulls no punches."

A Segal Centre production

Jewish Culture Continues to Thrive

An integral part of the Segal Centre mandate is to explore the many facets of Jewish identity through the arts, and the Segal has planned events featuring Jewish themes and talent, including J.A.M. (the Segal's Jewish Arts Mentorship program), Kolot/Voices, our series of workshops and masterclasses, will return with a new slate of guests of diverse backgrounds and disciplines, and the acclaimed Academy class, Young Actors for Young Audiences (YAYA). Resident community theatre company The Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre (DWYT) will continue their legacy with the return of the ever-popular Lyrics & Latkes: A Chanukah Sing-Along in time for the holidays and a production, to be announced soon, in summer 2024.

Go Beyond the Stage

Providing a rich, engaging cultural experience for our community plays a vital role in the Segal Centre's mission. Monday Night Talkbacks return on the regular evening performances of the mainstage productions. Broadway Café, the Segal's highly popular, live karaoke night for musical theatre buffs, will also be returning.

Registration will open soon for another year of unique after-school courses for aspiring performers at the Segal Academy, the pinnacle of performing arts education for children in grades 2-11 in Montreal. Though space is limited and in high demand, there are many ways to get involved in the Segal Academy throughout the year: "Ped Day" programs, performing arts camps (Spring Break and Summer Camp), workshops, and a variety of special events.

Celebrating a Diverse Theatre Community

In addition to its regular season programming, the Segal is a proud artistic resource and hub for Montreal's diverse theatre community of independent, emerging, and amateur artists from among Montreal's many cultural communities.

Segal Centre patrons can look forward to guest theatre productions such as Tableau D'Hôte's Mizushōbai by Julie Tamiko Manning and directed by Yvette Nolan from October 11 to 22, 2023, Black Theatre Workshop's Diggers by Donna-Michelle St. Bernard from February 2 to 17, 2024, and more.

Accessibility and Inclusion

The Segal Centre offers several services to help patrons feel welcomed and comfortable including visual stories, enhanced sound devices, braille reading material, audio-described performances, ASL-interpreted performances, relaxed performances, and more. It will use its learnings from past years and continue to aid in research within the theatre community in the quest to make theatre and culture an activity everyone can enjoy. It will also continue to offer two performances per week where wearing a face mask in mandatory for the immunocompromised, chronically ill, and those who simply feel more comfortable in that environment.

Enjoy Your Experience, On Your Own Terms

You know what you want to see and when you want to see it? Get a classic Segal Subscription! Subscribers get the most out of their Segal experience by accessing world-class theatre and many outstanding benefits, including free indoor parking, priority seating, 10% off at the bar (drinking will be allowed in the theatre this year!), and exclusive savings at the Segal and with our cultural partners.

Want some wiggle room because life can be unpredictable? Try the Season Pass. All the same great perks with the added flexibility to use your tickets whenever and however you want! This is the perfect package for those who like to buy last minute seats and bring friends along to the theatre.

Class Act (Student and U30 Pass) offers students and the under 30 crowd the ultimate flexibility to enjoy theatre at the Segal for only $20 per ticket.

Thursday Night Out serves up dinner and a show, plus all the tasty perks of a Segal Subscription.

New this season, Early Bird Preview (2-for-1) offer a special two tickets for the price of one on subscriptions for some preview performances. Limited quantities available. Must be purchased before June 30th, 2023.

2023-2024 Subscriptions and Passes are now on sale. See all four productions and save over $50*!

Individual tickets go on sale August 1, 2023.

*Compared to 4 individual Regular tickets to non-preview performances.