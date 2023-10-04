ALL FLESH REDUX Comes to Studio Jean Valcourt du Conservatoire This Month

Performances run October 13-22.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards
Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Photo 4 Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates

ALL FLESH REDUX Comes to Studio Jean Valcourt du Conservatoire This Month

Combining polyphonic singing, dance, and theatre, All Flesh REDUX is a poetic journey through time and space. Part sing-a-long, Dadaist performance piece as well as a love letter to our planet, the work enfolds the public in an intimate theatre-in-the-round setting where humour, music, storytelling and movement reign. Bringing together the worlds of medieval composers Guillaume de MachautHildegard von Bingen and modern composer John Cage, the company’s creation contemplates the unknowable past and the unimaginable future, and asks what acts of faith are possible in an uncertain world. October 13-22, seating is limited.

Director Stacey Christodoulou: “We could never imagine that the themes we spoke about in 2019 would become reality. In a certain way the show was prophetic. However, I believe that the message of creating beauty as a form of resistance is even more important now. The weaving of medieval song, contemporary dance and text continues our company’s interdisciplinary approach and reminds us that throughout history people have responded to turmoil with innovation and art.”

With: ENSEMBLE ALKEMIA (Jean-François Daignault, Dorothéa Ventura and Leah Weitzner), Stéphanie Fromentin, Erin Lindsay, Vanessa Schmit-Craan, Lael  Stellick

Musical direction by Jean-François Daignault; scenograpy by Amy Keith; sound by Debbie Doe; costumes by Cathia Pagotto; lighting by David Perreault Ninacs and technical stage coordination by Birdie Gregor.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Montreal

1
Composer Simon Bertrand Appointed Interim Artistic Director of the SMCQ Photo
Composer Simon Bertrand Appointed Interim Artistic Director of the SMCQ

Anik Shooner, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ), announces the appointment of Simon Bertrand as Interim Artistic Director. The composer has been actively involved in the Quebec and Canadian music scene for many years. Learn more about Bertrand here!

2
THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW HALLOWEEN BALL Comes to Cinéma Impérial Next M Photo
THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW HALLOWEEN BALL Comes to Cinéma Impérial Next Month

Celebrating 25 years, the ultimate interactive cult film experience, The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Ball returns to the Cinéma Impérial. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

3
Penumbra Theatre Théâtre Pénombre to Present BE MORE CHILL At Moyse Ha Photo
Penumbra Theatre Théâtre Pénombre to Present BE MORE CHILL At Moyse Hall Theatre This October

The cult Broadway sci-fi musical hit based on the 2004 novel by Ned Vizzini is coming to Montreal. Get ticket and event information here!

4
The Azrieli Foundation Launches The Azrieli Music Arts And Culture Centre Photo
The Azrieli Foundation Launches The Azrieli Music Arts And Culture Centre

The Azrieli Foundation launched its Azrieli Music, Arts and Culture Centre (AMACC) on September 14 at an event in Montréal.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

Montreal SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Segal Centre for Performing Arts (10/15-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BE MORE CHILL
Moyse Hall Theatre (10/04-10/07)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KHOJ: Indo-Canadian dance & live music production
Maison de la Culture Ahuntsic (12/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Retreat
Imago Theatre (11/02-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# February
St. John's Arts and Culture Centre (10/13-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You