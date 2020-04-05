575 Emerging Artists Submit Projects To The National Theatre School For Art Apart Project

575 artists from 10 Canadian provinces and 2 territories have applied for the Art Apart project. This initiative by The National Theatre School of Canada (NTS) will provide $60,000 in support to emerging artists (as 80 grants of $750), who are facing increased financial precariousness due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"Artists help keep the social fabric alive, even from a physical distance, said Gideon Arthurs, CEO of NTS. Their work is essential to bringing our communities together even in times of isolation. We want to thank all applicants for their courage and desire to share their work and artistic practices with a wide audience during this difficult time. »

Artists who have submitted artistic projects come from all areas of theatre (acting, directing, lighting design, production design and technical arts, playwriting, set and costume design, sound design) and from all genres (performance, musical theatre, puppet theatre, clown, improv, devised theatre, monologue).

These students and young graduates come from dozens of educational institutions across the country (National Theatre School of Canada, Concordia University, Dalhousie University, George Brown, Humber College, John Abbott College, McGill University, Queen's University, Ryerson, Sheridan College, University of Ottawa, University of Alberta, University of British Columbia, University of Saskatchewan, University of Toronto, University of Victoria, University of Windsor, York University and more). Other artists have received mentorship or culturally specific learning.

This great diversity of languages, cultural backgrounds, provinces, regions and fields of theatre studies will be reflected in the 80 selected works.

The works will be broadcast throughout April and May on TheatreTraining.ca and on The National Theatre School's and the artists' social networks through the hashtag #artapart.





