À la Croisée des Pianos Comes to The Société de Musique Contemporaine du Québec

The Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) invites the public to enjoy a unique experience where pianists' virtuosity reaches new heights with compositions created for this instrument of infinite possibilities!

From Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5, as part of the Sandeep Bhagwati Homage Series, this must-attend event presents 8 recitals featuring the finest pianists in contemporary music, from both here and abroad: Moritz Ernst (Germany), Viktor Lazarov, Philippe Prud'homme, Erik Bertsch (Italy), Pamela Reimer, Daniel Áñez and Brigitte Poulin.

At the heart of the programme is Sandeep Bhagwati's Music of Crossings, a cycle of 36 short pieces presented in three recitals performed by internationally renowned pianist Moritz Ernst.

The other 5 recitals feature a set of contemporary works, most of them recent, by Francis Battah, Luciano Berio, Émilie Girard-Charest, Anna Korsun, Helmut Lachenmann, Cassandra Miller, Leon Miodrag Lazarov Pashu, Gordon Monahan, François Morel, Jocelyn Morlock, Sarah Nemtzov, Sneana Neić, Fabio Nieder, Silvio Palmieri, Karlheinz Stockhausen, Marco Stroppa and Ann Southam. There are also three premieres by Serge Arcuri, Michael Oesterle and Yulia Zakharava.

All you have to do is compose your event and save with each concert:

Come one day with two (Friday) or three recitals (Saturday or Sunday);

Listen to Sandeep Bhagwati's Music of Crossings I, II and III cycle presented in 3 successive recitals at 6 pm from Friday to Sunday;

Combine recitals to suit your tastes;

Spend the weekend with us and experience piano music like never before with the 8 recitals.

Homage Series

This eighth edition honours Sandeep Bhagwati, a multi-faceted composer of international renown. Also a poet, teacher, researcher, media artist, conductor stage director and theatre director, Sandeep Bhagwati transcends all boundaries: musical, artistic, cultural, natural, technological and geographical. His repertoire is vast and diverse ranging from orchestral composition and comprovisation to multimedia concert-installations, music theater, opera, chamber and computer music. His works are performed worldwide at prestigious festivals and venues by leading orchestras and music ensembles.

About the Homage Series

Every two years, the SMCQ celebrates a Quebec composer by inviting the national and international musical and cultural community to incorporate the artist's works into its programming throughout an artistic season. The aim of the Series is to promote and recognize our composers, and by the same means, the importance of musical creation in our society. Over the years, the SMCQ has brought together a growing number of participants, enabling the public to discover our composers through concerts and activities in schools.The last edition in 2019-2020, which was interrupted by the pandemic, was dedicated to composer Katia Makdissi-Warren.

About the SMCQ

At the heart of musical creation for nearly 60 years, the SMCQ is dedicated to promoting the work of composers. Over the years, it has made its mark on the cultural scene through the quality and scope of its concerts and activities, which stand out for their unifying aspect.