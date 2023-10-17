À la Croisée des Pianos Comes to The Société de Musique Contemporaine du Québec

Performances are from Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Photo 1 Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE PRESENTS QUEER BROADWAY! 10/12-13 at Café Cléopatra Photo 2 Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE PRESENTS QUEER BROADWAY! 10/12-13 at Café Cléopatra
Akram Khan Company Presents JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED This November Photo 3 Akram Khan Company Presents JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED This November
Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra Join Forces For Photo 4 Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra Join Forces For Vivaldi Program

À la Croisée des Pianos Comes to The Société de Musique Contemporaine du Québec

The Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) invites the public to enjoy a unique experience where pianists' virtuosity reaches new heights with compositions created for this instrument of infinite possibilities!

From Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5, as part of the Sandeep Bhagwati Homage Series, this must-attend event presents 8 recitals featuring the finest pianists in contemporary music, from both here and abroad: Moritz Ernst (Germany), Viktor Lazarov, Philippe Prud'homme, Erik Bertsch (Italy), Pamela Reimer, Daniel Áñez and Brigitte Poulin.

At the heart of the programme is Sandeep Bhagwati's Music of Crossings, a cycle of 36 short pieces presented in three recitals performed by internationally renowned pianist Moritz Ernst.

The other 5 recitals feature a set of contemporary works, most of them recent, by Francis Battah, Luciano Berio, Émilie Girard-Charest, Anna Korsun, Helmut Lachenmann, Cassandra Miller, Leon Miodrag Lazarov Pashu, Gordon Monahan, François Morel, Jocelyn Morlock, Sarah Nemtzov, Sneana Neić, Fabio Nieder, Silvio Palmieri, Karlheinz Stockhausen, Marco Stroppa and Ann Southam. There are also three premieres by Serge Arcuri, Michael Oesterle and Yulia Zakharava.

All you have to do is compose your event and save with each concert:

  • Come one day with two (Friday) or three recitals (Saturday or Sunday);
  • Listen to Sandeep Bhagwati's Music of Crossings I, II and III cycle presented in 3 successive recitals at 6 pm from Friday to Sunday;
  • Combine recitals to suit your tastes;
  • Spend the weekend with us and experience piano music like never before with the 8 recitals.

Links to recitals

Friday, November 3, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023

Homage Series

This eighth edition honours Sandeep Bhagwati, a multi-faceted composer of international renown. Also a poet, teacher, researcher, media artist, conductor stage director and theatre director, Sandeep Bhagwati transcends all boundaries: musical, artistic, cultural, natural, technological and geographical. His repertoire is vast and diverse ranging from orchestral composition and comprovisation to multimedia concert-installations, music theater, opera, chamber and computer music. His works are performed worldwide at prestigious festivals and venues by leading orchestras and music ensembles.

About the Homage Series

Every two years, the SMCQ celebrates a Quebec composer by inviting the national and international musical and cultural community to incorporate the artist's works into its programming throughout an artistic season. The aim of the Series is to promote and recognize our composers, and by the same means, the importance of musical creation in our society. Over the years, the SMCQ has brought together a growing number of participants, enabling the public to discover our composers through concerts and activities in schools.The last edition in 2019-2020, which was interrupted by the pandemic, was dedicated to composer Katia Makdissi-Warren.

https://smcq.qc.ca/smcq/en/archives/hommage

About the SMCQ

At the heart of musical creation for nearly 60 years, the SMCQ is dedicated to promoting the work of composers. Over the years, it has made its mark on the cultural scene through the quality and scope of its concerts and activities, which stand out for their unifying aspect. To find out about all SMCQ projects, sign up for our newsletter: https://smcq.qc.ca/smcq/en/apropos/liste



RELATED STORIES - Montreal

1
À la Croisée des Pianos Comes to The Société de Musique Contem Photo
À la Croisée des Pianos Comes to The Société de Musique Contemporaine du Québec

The Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) invites the public to enjoy a unique experience where pianists' virtuosity reaches new heights with compositions created for this instrument of infinite possibilities!

2
World Premiere Of The New Opera ARIELLA Comes to Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City Photo
World Premiere Of The New Opera ARIELLA Comes to Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City

FN Productions and Ensemble Classico-Moderne present the world premiere of composer Jaap Nico Hamburger's new opera ARIELLA, on an exclusive tour of Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City on October 22, 28 and 29.

3
Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE PRESENTS QUEER BROADWAY! 10/12-13 at Café Cléopatra Photo
Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE PRESENTS QUEER BROADWAY! 10/12-13 at Café Cléopatra

Queer Magique presents its second cabaret, Queer Broadway! Featuring musical theatre, drag, and burlesque performances, Queer Broadway will take place October 12th and 13th, 2023 at 7:30 pm at Café Cléopâtre.

4
Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra Join Forces For Photo
Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra Join Forces For Vivaldi Program

Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra join forces to offer an unforgettable musical experience with a program entirely dedicated to the majestic works of Vivaldi. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA Video
Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!' Video
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
View all Videos

Montreal SHOWS
KHOJ: Indo-Canadian dance & live music production in Montreal KHOJ: Indo-Canadian dance & live music production
Maison de la Culture Ahuntsic (12/08-12/08)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Montreal Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Segal Centre for Performing Arts (10/15-11/05)
The Retreat in Montreal The Retreat
Imago Theatre (11/02-11/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You