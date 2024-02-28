GUILT Comes to the Centaur Theatre in March

Centaur Theatre has announced GUILT (a love story) by Diane Flacks and directed by Alisa Palmer. This one-woman show that confronts guilt runs from March 12 to March 30, 2024, at Centaur Theatre.

GUILT (a love story) is a deep dive into a complex, uncomfortable, and highly human feeling - a state of being that most of us, especially parents, wrestle with inelegantly. GUILT begins by focusing on Flacks’ odyssey: the perspective of a self-sacrificing Jewish mother instigating family dissolution. Flacks stands in the eye of an explosion in which she is the bomb. Drawing on Western philosophy, pop culture, and Jewish heritage, she brings the audience an erudite, emotionally turbulent, and hilarious journey.

“Divorcing women in media were either presented as ‘the evil other woman’ or the one-who-was-betrayed victim. And I wasn’t either of those and felt like there was a perspective to be examined. I researched, interviewed, and investigated this perspective and the origins and utility of guilt. In time, I realized the way through, both personally and artistically, was diving in. “ - Diane Flacks.

Diane Flacks’ selected theatre credits include Fall on Your Knees (Canadian Stage, NAC, Neptune, Grand); PALS, 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother (WJT); Playwright and actor in Unholy (Dora nomination, Nightwood Theatre). Unholywas remounted three times and filmed for TV, Nathan in Nathan the Wise(Stratford Festival); Body Politic (Dora nomination for outstanding performance, Buddies in Bad Times); Yichud (Theatre Passe Muraille); Smudge (Nightwood Theatre). Four previous solo shows Myth Me, By a Thread, Random Acts, andBear With Me (based on her book).

Alisa Palmer’s selected theatre credits: World Premieres of Fall On Your Knees Part 1 Family Tree and Part 2 The Diary (Canadian Stage/NAC/Grand Theatre/Neptune Theatre/Vita Brevis Arts) and Hamlet-911 (Stratford Festival). Palmer spent eight years at the Shaw Festival and has had the privilege of directing shows across the country and beyond, including ‘Night Mother and Top Girls (Soulpepper), which was the subject of a documentary film Girls on Top (Fightingfish Productions), Cloud 9 (Mirvish Productions), and The Body Politic (Buddies in Bad Times Theatre). Awards: Multiple Dora and Chalmers Awards, three-time Siminovitch Finalist, Award of Excellence in the Arts from her home province of New Brunswick, and a Harold Award for Independent Theatre (House of Knaapen).

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.