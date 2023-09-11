WyoFolk Project Performance Features Wyoming Songwriters

The performance is set for September 21 at 7 p.m. 

Participants in The WyoFolk Project will take the stage at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. 

 

The WyoFolk Project is a recording endeavor that was engineered between July and September 2022 in Hoback, Wyoming. The compilation ultimately became an album of 14 previously unreleased works by 14 of the state’s celebrated songwriters. The collection of songs is a historical snapshot that explores the triumphs, tribulations, heartiness and steadfastness of Wyoming troubadours. 

 

The live show will include Jalan Crossland, Aaron Davis, Inland Isle, Isaac Hayden, Shawn Hess, Alyssa Kraft, Bob Lefevre, Low Water String Band, Sarah Sample, J Shogren, Jordan Smith and Christian Wallowing Bull. 

 

“I think one word that comes to mind is ‘grit,’” Davis said, describing Wyoming’s sound to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in April. “In terms of the artists that are on this record, I would (call it) ‘roots’ music.” 

 

Tickets are now on sale and cost $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and miliary members and $21 for students. Tickets are available online at Click Here, by phone at 307-672-9084 or at the WYO Box Office, open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.  

 




