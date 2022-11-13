Warren Miller's 73rd Film DAYMAKER to Premiere at WYO Theatre

Get ready for the global kickoff to winter. Warren Miller is back with its 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker premiering at the WYO Friday December 2 at 7pm.

Warren Miller films are annual celebrations that cross generations and connect us to the comforting constant of snow. Daymaker, the 73rd feature film in the Warren Miller library, will take you on a journey to peaks so high, they'll replace the mountains in your mind with ones that free your mind.

To create this experience, the Warren Miller production team enlisted big names for the film and planned even bigger adventures. Serving up winter stoke from epic locations like Sun Valley, Snowmass, Greece's Olympus Range, Alaska, and Switzerland. Warren Miller's 73rd film will bring you along for the biggest days so you can get ready for your own. Because there's no better day than one out on the hill.

Official Warren Miller film tour partners include Cutty Sark, Helly Hansen, Benchmade and Marker Volkl Dalbello. Daymaker is sponsored locally by Antelope Butte Foundation and Tree Mechanics, LLC. Warren Miller is an Outside Studios production and is part of the Outside Network.



Get ready to hit the slopes at the WYO December 2 with Warren Miller's Daymaker!

About Warren Miller Entertainment

Warren Miller Entertainment has been a pioneer in action sports cinematography since 1949. Daymaker is the 73rd installment of its feature film library. Warren Miller Entertainment is the leader in snow and adventure sports production, stock footage, event experiences, and four-season content solutions for sponsors, clients, and athletes, and is a division of Outside Inc, based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Outside

Outside is the world's leading creator of active lifestyle content and experiences. Across web, print, podcast, social, video, and TV, our brands reach 80 million of the most active and influential consumers in the world every month. Our brands include: Outside magazine, OutsideTV, Gaia GPS, athleteReg, Pinkbike, Cycling Tips, Trailforks, Yoga Journal, SKI, Backpacker, VeloNews, Climbing, Trail Runner, Women's Running, Triathlete, Bicycle Retailer & Industry News, Clean Eating, Fly Fishing Film Tour, NASTAR, National Park Trips, Oxygen, Outside Events Cycling Series, Outside Business Journal, Vegetarian Times, FinisherPix, and Warren Miller Entertainment. Outside is headquartered in Boulder, Colo with offices in Carbondale and Denver, Colo.; Easthampton, Mass.; Frankfurt, Germany; Melbourne, Australia; New York City; Ojai, San Diego, and San Francisco, Calif.; Santa Fe, N.M.; Squamish, British Columbia; and Toronto, Ontario. Learn more at OutsideInc.com.

ABOUT THE WYO THEATER

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is a live performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Sheridan dedicated to inspiring, educating and entertaining.