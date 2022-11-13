Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Warren Miller's 73rd Film DAYMAKER to Premiere at WYO Theatre

The ski and snowboard film will premiere at WYO on Friday, December 2nd.

Nov. 13, 2022  

Warren Miller's 73rd Film DAYMAKER to Premiere at WYO Theatre

Get ready for the global kickoff to winter. Warren Miller is back with its 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker premiering at the WYO Friday December 2 at 7pm.

Warren Miller films are annual celebrations that cross generations and connect us to the comforting constant of snow. Daymaker, the 73rd feature film in the Warren Miller library, will take you on a journey to peaks so high, they'll replace the mountains in your mind with ones that free your mind.

To create this experience, the Warren Miller production team enlisted big names for the film and planned even bigger adventures. Serving up winter stoke from epic locations like Sun Valley, Snowmass, Greece's Olympus Range, Alaska, and Switzerland. Warren Miller's 73rd film will bring you along for the biggest days so you can get ready for your own. Because there's no better day than one out on the hill.

Official Warren Miller film tour partners include Cutty Sark, Helly Hansen, Benchmade and Marker Volkl Dalbello. Daymaker is sponsored locally by Antelope Butte Foundation and Tree Mechanics, LLC. Warren Miller is an Outside Studios production and is part of the Outside Network.

Get ready to hit the slopes at the WYO December 2 with Warren Miller's Daymaker!

About Warren Miller Entertainment

Warren Miller Entertainment has been a pioneer in action sports cinematography since 1949. Daymaker is the 73rd installment of its feature film library. Warren Miller Entertainment is the leader in snow and adventure sports production, stock footage, event experiences, and four-season content solutions for sponsors, clients, and athletes, and is a division of Outside Inc, based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Outside

Outside is the world's leading creator of active lifestyle content and experiences. Across web, print, podcast, social, video, and TV, our brands reach 80 million of the most active and influential consumers in the world every month. Our brands include: Outside magazine, OutsideTV, Gaia GPS, athleteReg, Pinkbike, Cycling Tips, Trailforks, Yoga Journal, SKI, Backpacker, VeloNews, Climbing, Trail Runner, Women's Running, Triathlete, Bicycle Retailer & Industry News, Clean Eating, Fly Fishing Film Tour, NASTAR, National Park Trips, Oxygen, Outside Events Cycling Series, Outside Business Journal, Vegetarian Times, FinisherPix, and Warren Miller Entertainment. Outside is headquartered in Boulder, Colo with offices in Carbondale and Denver, Colo.; Easthampton, Mass.; Frankfurt, Germany; Melbourne, Australia; New York City; Ojai, San Diego, and San Francisco, Calif.; Santa Fe, N.M.; Squamish, British Columbia; and Toronto, Ontario. Learn more at OutsideInc.com.

ABOUT THE WYO THEATER

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is a live performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Sheridan dedicated to inspiring, educating and entertaining.



The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Opens 2022 Online Auction This Weekend Photo
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Opens 2022 Online Auction This Weekend
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center opens its 2022 Online Auction this month.  Featuring handmade art, items from local and national artisans and exciting experiences the WYO’s 2022 Online Auction will run November 6th thru November 28th. 
The Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE HAPPY ELF This Holiday Season Photo
The Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE HAPPY ELF This Holiday Season
The Missoula Community Theatre will present The Happy Elf, a family-friendly, jazzy new musical, This show is destined to become a new holiday classic and will be performed LIVE on stage, December 1-18, 2022 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.
Ramkota Hotel Presents: Broadway at the Ford MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS Photo
Ramkota Hotel Presents: Broadway at the Ford MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS
Best-selling Christmas Artist of all Time announces 2022 tour. Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate over 35 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry!
WYO PLAY Hosts Evening of Storytelling, a TELLABRATION! Photo
WYO PLAY Hosts Evening of Storytelling, a TELLABRATION!
WYO PLAY is set to host the National Storytelling Network’s national night of storytelling, TELLABRATION!™ for the first time in Sheridan County. On Saturday November 19th at 7pm the Sheridan community will join groups in 40 different states and countries in an evening of storytelling

More Hot Stories For You


The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Opens 2022 Online Auction This WeekendThe WYO Performing Arts & Education Center Opens 2022 Online Auction This Weekend
November 4, 2022

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center opens its 2022 Online Auction this month.  Featuring handmade art, items from local and national artisans and exciting experiences the WYO’s 2022 Online Auction will run November 6th thru November 28th. 
The Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE HAPPY ELF This Holiday SeasonThe Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE HAPPY ELF This Holiday Season
November 1, 2022

The Missoula Community Theatre will present The Happy Elf, a family-friendly, jazzy new musical, This show is destined to become a new holiday classic and will be performed LIVE on stage, December 1-18, 2022 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.
Ramkota Hotel Presents: Broadway at the Ford MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMASRamkota Hotel Presents: Broadway at the Ford MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS
October 28, 2022

Best-selling Christmas Artist of all Time announces 2022 tour. Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate over 35 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry!
WYO PLAY Hosts Evening of Storytelling, a TELLABRATION!WYO PLAY Hosts Evening of Storytelling, a TELLABRATION!
October 28, 2022

WYO PLAY is set to host the National Storytelling Network’s national night of storytelling, TELLABRATION!™ for the first time in Sheridan County. On Saturday November 19th at 7pm the Sheridan community will join groups in 40 different states and countries in an evening of storytelling
Civic Theatre Guild Kicks Off Season With Comedy BEER FOR BREAKFASTCivic Theatre Guild Kicks Off Season With Comedy BEER FOR BREAKFAST
October 27, 2022

The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild officially kicks off their new 2022-2023 Revival Season with the delightfully entertaining comedy, Beer for Breakfast, a play by Sean Grennan and directed by Sharon Bedard.