WYO To Host Classic Western Film Series This January

Four Sundays in January, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present the Classic Western Film Series. Each film will be hosted by a local film buff and Cowboy aficionado.

Started in 2009 by then board member Gene Sturlin, the Classic Western Film Series features guest hosts who touch on highlights, lowlights and funny anecdotes from each film.

The series opens Jan. 7 with “Tom Horn” starring Steve McQueen with guest host Buck Brannaman; followed by the 1948 film “Blood on the Moon” with guest host Craig Johnson on Jan. 14. “Yellow Sky” starring Gregory Peck is the third film in the series Jan. 21 with host Sturlin. Rounding out the month, Sean Patrick Higgins will guest host the ultimate Classic Western, “Shane” from 1953 on Jan. 28.

All films begin at 2 p.m., and each event will include prize giveaways, free popcorn and a sense of nostalgia.

Sponsored by Jeff Ware & Karmel Timmons, Tracy & Elizabeth Swanson, Isley Family Foundation and Kathy McNickle, with additional support from Christine Gempp Love Foundation, TruBuilt Builders, Jim & Angie Navarro, OW Land & Cattle Company, Gene & Vicki Sturlin and Stephanie's Purpose.

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is a live performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Sheridan dedicated to inspiring, educating and entertaining.