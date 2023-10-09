WYO Theater to Feature National Theatre Live Productions

Catch "Jack Absolute Flies Again" on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer several productions from National Theatre Live during the 2023-2024 season, beginning with a production of “Jack Absolute Flies Again” on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. 

 

National Theatre Live brings the best of British theater to cinema screens all over the UK and beyond. With state-of-the-art filming techniques, attendees of the events hosted by the WYO Theater will always have the best seat in the house. 

 

“Jack Absolute Flies Again,” written by Richard Bean and Oliver Chris, and directed by Emily Burns, tells the story of pilot officer Jack Absolute. The story is based on “The Rivals” by Richard Sheridan and begins after an aerial dog fight, when the pilot flies home to rejoin his squadron. Once back on British soil, Jack Absolute is shocked to find his old love interest on the base. He sets his sights on winning her heart, but with turbulence and hilarity never far away, his advances quickly turn to anarchy. 

 

Additional productions from National Theatre Live will take place over the coming months. Shows will include: 

 

• Nov. 30 — “The Seagull” 

• Feb. 1 — “The Crucible” 

• Feb. 15 — “Othello” 

• March 14 — “Good” 

• April 11 — “Best of Enemies” 

 

Tickets for each show cost $17 per adult and $12 per student. Season passes for all six shows are also available for $86 per person. Tickets are available online at Click Here, by phone at 307-672-9084 or at the WYO Box Office, open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.  

 

All shows will begin at 6 p.m. 




