Ucross Launches National Advisory Council To Enhance Artist Support

Ucross, the renowned artist residency program in northeastern Wyoming, today announced the establishment of a National Advisory Council.

The council, which officially launched in 2020, is a distinguished group of Ucross alumni; supporters; and business leaders who share a commitment to the organization's mission, financial sustainability and vision for the future. Ucross President and Executive Director Sharon Dynak and the Board of Trustees personally invited Advisory Council members, who serve as advisors to program staff and ambassadors in key geographic regions, including New York, Los Angeles, Houston and the areas of the Mountain West.

"Serving on the council is a deeply meaningful honor for me," said Gene Back, composer, multi-instrumentalist and co-chair of the all-volunteer group. "Ucross transformed my artistic perspective when I was a resident. The council is one way for me to give back to an organization that nurtured my artistic journey with its unparalleled natural surroundings and supportive staff. There are few places on Earth that can match the magical atmosphere of Ucross, and that's something I want to share with the next generation of artists."

Among other duties, Ucross National Advisory Council members will help spread the word about the distinctive residency program, celebrate the significant achievements of alumni artists and advise staff and board on trends in contemporary arts and letters. In addition, members will promote fellowship opportunities to artists across the country, with a particular emphasis on prospective applicants from underserved communities, including Indigenous artists who may apply to Ucross's prestigious fellowships for Native American visual artists and writers.

"The continued success of our residency program is connected to the deep relationships we've created with our alumni artists, partners and leaders in the field," said Dynak. "Our National Advisory Council allows us to extend our reach to new disciplines, new geographic areas and new audiences."

The Advisory Council has 21 members, with two co-chairs who rotate on a biannual basis. They share a common devotion to supporting Ucross, as well as an understanding of the importance of residency programs to the artistic process.

"I am honored to serve on the National Advisory Council, as I am inspired by the extraordinary talent of the artists, writers and performers the program supports," said Christie Davis, major gift officer of the Smithsonian Museum of American Art. "Ucross provides a nurturing and vast environment where creative people flourish. It is a vital part of the arts ecosystem."

2021 National Advisory Council members include: