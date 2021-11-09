Theatrical Concert THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Plays Alberta Bair Theater December 2

Alberta Bair Theater presents the internationally acclaimed hit theatre concert The Simon & Garfunkel Story, which chronicles the amazing musical journey shared by the folk-rock duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, on Thursday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m.

From their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970, The Simon & Garfunkel Story culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos, and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including "Mrs. Robinson" (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound," and many more.

In his review of the show, Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune says, "If you bought and loved these platinum and double-platinum albums, as did I, I wager you will have a fine time reliving your memories as one song follows another."

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they earned 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

This performance of The Simon & Garfunkel Story is sponsored by Best Western Plus ClockTower Inn/Stella's Bakery & Kitchen.. Tickets, starting at $25 + fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm and Saturday 10-2, at 2801 Third Ave N; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.