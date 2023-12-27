The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Presents ANIMANIACS: IN CONCERT

Featuring Randy Rogel, on piano and the voices of Emmy-winner Rob Paulsen (the voice of Yakko and Pinky) and Maurice LaMarche (the voice of The Brain).

Dec. 27, 2023

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host the voices of one of the most iconic 1990s animated series — “Animaniacs” — in concert Friday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.

 The show stars the show's original Emmy-winning composer, Randy Rogel, on piano and the voices of Emmy-winner Rob Paulsen (the voice of Yakko and Pinky) and Maurice LaMarche (the voice of The Brain). 

Rogel has written songs and scripts for many well-known animated motion pictures, particularly for Warner Bros. Animation and Disney. 

Paulsen, in addition to his contributions to “Animaniacs,” has held well-known acting roles including the voice of Donatello (Nickelodeon's “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”). 

LaMarche has voiced thousands of hours of TV and animated series, including “Futurama,” “The Simpsons,” “Inspector Gadget,” “Hey Arnold” and more. He was the voice of the King in Disney's “Frozen” and he is the voice of Toucan Sam for Kellogg's Fruit Loops. 

The trio will perform the world-famous songs from the beloved cartoon series, backed by the original projected animation. 

“Animaniacs” debuted as a TV series in the early 1990s, with new episodes currently streaming on Hulu. As creators of the show note, “‘Animaniacs: In Concert' is for the adults — it's hip, it's funny…but kids will love it too!”

Tickets for the show are available through the WYO box office. The cost is $32 for adults, $29 for seniors and military members and $26 for students. To purchase tickets, see Click Here, call 307-672-9084 or stop by the box office at 42 N. Main St.




